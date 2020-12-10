Council sends $746,551 of Community Development Block Grant funds to Catholic Charities and Flagstaff Shelter Services

Flagstaff City Council allocated $746,551 of Community Development Block Grant funding to two organizations working to assist vulnerable populations during the pandemic.
Flagstaff Shelter Services received $542,248 to support its operations housing homeless residents of Flagstaff in hotel rooms during the crisis.
Catholic Charities received $128,303 for programs including the outreach work to residents experiencing homelessness. Catholic Charities also received $36,000 to pay for the lease of a building for its Closing the Gap program.
The Front Door Coordinated Entry program also received $40,000 through additional allocations to both organizations. That program assists people experiencing homelessness to identify and receive the specific help they need.
Last month, the city council had been presented with a plan that directed $200,000 to the Coconino County Health and Human Services Department to support its efforts to house COVID-19 positive patients experiencing homelessness.
But the majority of those on the council believed that money would be better spent simply going to the Flagstaff shelter, and that it was the state’s responsibility to fund county health programs.
Councilmembers did say the city would advocate for additional funding on the county’s behalf.
Support Local Journalism
After conversations between city staff and officials with both Catholic Charities and the shelter, City Housing and Grants Administrator Kristine Pavlik said it was determined that portions of that $200,000 could go to both organizations.
Alternatively, Pavlik said the city could also choose to keep $176,551 of the funds in reserve for future allocations. Organizations could then request that reserve funding, which could be distributed in May of 2021.
But everyone on the council seemed to believe that funding was most needed immediately.
“I think that these monies are needed today; I think that our community needs it today; our most vulnerable need it today; our shelter needs it today; and we have a real uphill battle in front of us this coming winter. We all know that,” said Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni. “Money that is not spent today can have very negative results for the community’s well-being in the future months.”
Councilmember Charlie Odegaard wondered if there would be additional funding coming that the council could distribute early next year, even if they didn’t hold some funding in reserve, and Pavlik said that would be the case.
“We can expect close to our usual allocation from HUD of anywhere from $570,000 to $625,000,” Pavlik said.
That funding provided next year may be more limited in how it can be used, depending on federal regulations. Normally, only 15% of the money can go toward community services, with the rest required to go to housing-related projects.
That requirement was lifted this year due to the greater than normal need brought on by the pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.