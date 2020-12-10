Council sends $746,551 of Community Development Block Grant funds to Catholic Charities and Flagstaff Shelter Services

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After conversations between city staff and officials with both Catholic Charities and the shelter, City Housing and Grants Administrator Kristine Pavlik said it was determined that portions of that $200,000 could go to both organizations.

Alternatively, Pavlik said the city could also choose to keep $176,551 of the funds in reserve for future allocations. Organizations could then request that reserve funding, which could be distributed in May of 2021.

But everyone on the council seemed to believe that funding was most needed immediately.

“I think that these monies are needed today; I think that our community needs it today; our most vulnerable need it today; our shelter needs it today; and we have a real uphill battle in front of us this coming winter. We all know that,” said Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni. “Money that is not spent today can have very negative results for the community’s well-being in the future months.”

Councilmember Charlie Odegaard wondered if there would be additional funding coming that the council could distribute early next year, even if they didn’t hold some funding in reserve, and Pavlik said that would be the case.

“We can expect close to our usual allocation from HUD of anywhere from $570,000 to $625,000,” Pavlik said.