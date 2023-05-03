Tuesday’s meeting lasted until almost 11 p.m. as Flagstaff City Council heard details of the specific plan and zoning map amendments for the proposed new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.

This was the first reading of the items by Council after they had been forwarded with a request for denial by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in late April. At the end of Tuesday's seven-hour meeting, Council moved to postpone the approval of the first reading until its May 16 meeting.

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) first proposed FMC’s move to a location by Fort Tuthill County Park and the construction of a new health and wellness village on that site in April 2021. It has been moving through a public participation and city approval process since.

If it moves forward on NAH’s current timeline, the hospital and ambulatory care center (the focus of the phase currently up for approval) will be completed in 2027, with construction on the overall village continuing through 2040.

Planning and Zoning heard the same two items in a series of three meetings that took place over March and April, ultimately moving to forward them to city council with the recommendation they not be approved.

Tuesday's meeting included presentations on the proposals from city staff and NAH as well as questions from councilmembers on a number of specific aspects of the project.

Underpass grading

The topic that came up most in discussion throughout the presentation was the grading of Beulah Boulevard’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail to accommodate a future Interstate 17 underpass.

While NAH will be paying for the grading regardless, it is asking to do so later in the process instead of alongside the road construction that will need to be completed during this phase.

City traffic engineer Jeff Bauman spoke on pros and cons of the different timelines for grading that intersection in response to a question from Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett.

“It's not a roadway that's required as part of the mitigation for this project, but we expect at some point in the future, and we don't know when that is,” he said of the underpass. “It's all dependent on how much development activity occurs, especially in the southwest part of the city.”

The cost of the grading would be lower now (rather than later), he said, but the timing of the underpass is uncertain, even though it is in the regional plan.

“Fundamentally, the issue is that we haven't gotten that far in the engineering design of how that particular intersection would work with the grading,” zoning code manager Tiffany Antol added. “So we have a lot of presuppositions about what that might look like, but we haven't gone through that process of vetting that civil design.”

She added that civil plans are usually completed between the preliminary and final plat and would need to be approved by both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy suggested “maybe we don’t need to build this underpass.”

“I will say that I have talked to city staff and I have talked to MetroPlan staff, and there seems to be a strong consensus that it may not be needed at this point in time but in the near future when the hospital's built and some other things that we anticipate it definitely will be required,” he said.

Concerns about the grade being constructed before the underpass listed in NAH’s presentation were the creation of a new low point -- with associated flooding risk and stormwater mitigation costs -- and the need for Forestry Department approval.

“Our request isn't to not have to do this work,” Eiss said. “It’s to understand the unknowns of if the work is going to happen and when it is going to happen and put our finances and the work getting done at the appropriate time with the appropriate knowledge of what we’re actually going to be doing in the future.”

Current campus

The use of the current campus after FMC moves to the new location has been a common area of concern throughout the process. While it has yet to come to a decision about that use, NAH outlined the decision-making process in its presentation.

If the plan were to be approved this month, the visioning process would begin in the third quarter of 2023 and continue through the second quarter of 2024.

At the beginning, it would create a community engagement plan and map and analyze conditions for both the current hospital and surrounding neighborhoods. There would then be an online survey and community meetings with a variety of groups, resulting in the creation of a few reuse concept plans (with more community meetings on these plans).

The final step includes a check-in with the regional plan vision team, a document outlining the entire process and a Council work session to review the drafted plan.

“We understand that the community has concerns, and we also understand NAH's roles and responsibilities in making sure that we redevelop the existing campus into something that is truly special for the community and meets the needs for the community," said Steve Eiss, NAH's vice president for construction and real estate development.

Eiss also listed some ideas that could be considered in response to a question from Vice Mayor Austin Aslan. These included infill housing (for part of the site rather than the entire site), nursing simulators in partnership with NAU and CCC, business incubators and a memory care center.

When asked why the plans for the current campus weren’t being developed alongside those for the move, Eiss said this was in part because they were prioritizing the new campus as “step one,” but mostly that he thought it was too early to know the community’s needs for when that development would actually happen. NAH had cited a 2029 to 2031 time frame in its presentation.

“I personally think it is irresponsible for us to guess what the community is going to directly need in the year 2030,” he said. “ ... In the two preceding [sets of] eight years we had COVID and we had the biggest housing crisis in the history of our country. And I assure you whatever decision is made today, if we had an event like those two, we’d change the path of what that development is going to be.

" ... We are not trying to skirt the issue. We are committed to doing it. ... We’re trying to make sure we do the right thing at the right time, and in lieu of making what I would consider to be false commitments in 2023, I’d rather deliver something excellent to the community in 2029.”

Aslan said that while he found the response from Eiss thoughtful, “it leaves me a little unsatisfied still.”

“I feel there was a missed opportunity in terms of taking a two-track approach to this and full steam ahead on both,” he said, referencing a recent development proposal from Lowell Observatory that “put the cart before the horse.”

Development agreement

Antol noted in her presentation that while the project's development agreement was not finalized for this meeting, it will be brought to the May 16 meeting and discussed in detail.

In their presentation, NAH leaders provided more details of their share of the project’s expected infrastructure costs as part of the agreement.

“What I've gone through here is everything we are paying for and everything we are funding, and those are capital costs and costs of relocating and costs at the time of change,” said NAH’s chief legal counsel Colleen Maring. “We don't want to be here to privatize public services, and the State of Arizona says we actually can't do that. ... We want those public goods to remain public goods and not privatized, hence the NAH shuttle being operated versus paying in perpetuity to run a portion of a public transit line.”

Only the $1.3 million in fire and police impact fees is required by statute, with NAH listing at least additional $69.25 million for a variety of uses.

Among those additional costs were $4.5 million for NAH's half of relocating Fire Station No. 6, at least $52 million in on- and off-site transportation improvements, $7 million in installing solar panels on the parking garage and $4 million for constructing a water storage tank and extending a waterline. Another $200,000 would be for consulting on the current campus's redevelopment and $250,000 each year would fund the shuttle service to the new hospital.

“We're funding much more than any developer in recent history in Flagstaff,” Maring said.

According to NAH’s presentation, the Hub, the Standard, Mill Town, Canyon Del Rio and Timber Sky developments did not pay additional fire protection beyond the required impact fees. Only the Hub and Canyon Del Rio paid additional transit fees: an additional $130,000 each for a new bus stop.

The meeting ended with councilmembers listing items they would like to see clarified in the next meeting. Among those items were the underpass, a community health needs assessment and electric vehicle charging stations.

A recording of the meeting is available online. Discussion of the specific plan and zoning map amendments begins one hour and 15 minutes into the recording, while public comment begins at about four hours and 10 minutes.