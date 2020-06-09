Council passes reopening plan for city of Flagstaff after months of closed facilities

“It may be that we don’t see 14 continuous days of decline throughout the entirety of the summer,” Engelthaler said. But that doesn’t mean the overall trend isn’t decreasing.

In that same time period, there must also be a continuation of testing and contact tracing by state and county public health departments, an adequate hospital capacity, and a continued use of social distancing practices by both the public and businesses, including social distancing and widespread use of masks.

Based on the combination of all those factors, the council could then decide to move to the next stage of the plan.

Even so, Engelthaler said just because all those qualifications are met, that doesn’t mean the council or Flagstaff residents can let their guard down.

“It just means we are seeing less transmission, but the virus is still out there. If we just say ‘let’s go for it’ and ‘everybody get in the pool,' that kind of thing, the numbers are absolutely going to spike, there's no doubt,” Engelthaler said. “It is still here in the background and my guess is that it will still be in the background all summer long.”