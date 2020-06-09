Council passes reopening plan for city of Flagstaff after months of closed facilities

For close to three months, most city facilities have been closed to the public, and commissions and Flagstaff City Council have been conducting their business online.
Last week, the council discussed how long those measures should remain in place and how the city might emerge from those restrictions, unanimously passing a plan outlining how to reopen the municipal government.
The plan, which is split into four phases, is designed to slowly allow city functions, facilities and events to reopen while minimizing the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The city is currently in phase two, with many buildings closed to the public but with some outdoor sports facilities opening.
Moving to phase three would mean restrictions loosening further, reopening most city facilities for at least limited service and allowing events as large as 50 people in size. Stage four would be initiated essentially at the end of the pandemic.
Only then would in-person council meetings begin again and very large events be permitted.
And on Tuesday, some councilmembers wondered if the city should begin moving into the third stage of reopening.
Councilmember Jamie Whelan said she thought the city was in a place that could allow it to at least begin some of the measures outlined in phase three, including allowing some larger outdoor events if social distancing measures were in place.
Mayor Coral Evans was skeptical, especially regarding larger outdoor events, and said if the city is to allow such events to move forward, the council needs to outline what would occur if an event fails to keep attendees socially distant.
Whelan suggested those events could be shut down, but Evans said that would put the city, and city staff in particular, in a difficult position and a negative public light. Instead, she thought a fine or citation was a better route to take.
If the city gave a permit to an event with assurances of social distancing and that distancing did not occur, the city could then issue a citation to the organizers, Evans said.
The majority of the council did not feel moving to stage three was wise, believing the city did not yet meet the metrics to move forward.
Those metrics are somewhat nebulous, but were developed with input from David Engelthaler, epidemiologist and a director of the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff.
The city council would decide to move to stage three if several criteria are met, starting with a downward trajectory in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 over the course of four weeks.
For a community the size of Flagstaff, Engelthaler said examining the trends in the number of new cases rather than the daily count makes more sense because of how much the number of new cases can fluctuate day to day.
“It may be that we don’t see 14 continuous days of decline throughout the entirety of the summer,” Engelthaler said. But that doesn’t mean the overall trend isn’t decreasing.
In that same time period, there must also be a continuation of testing and contact tracing by state and county public health departments, an adequate hospital capacity, and a continued use of social distancing practices by both the public and businesses, including social distancing and widespread use of masks.
Based on the combination of all those factors, the council could then decide to move to the next stage of the plan.
Even so, Engelthaler said just because all those qualifications are met, that doesn’t mean the council or Flagstaff residents can let their guard down.
“It just means we are seeing less transmission, but the virus is still out there. If we just say ‘let’s go for it’ and ‘everybody get in the pool,' that kind of thing, the numbers are absolutely going to spike, there's no doubt,” Engelthaler said. “It is still here in the background and my guess is that it will still be in the background all summer long.”
Based on data from the Coconino County Health Department, the number of new cases of COVID-19 countywide has been trending down from its high at the beginning of May. But the trend has not been consistent.
The number of cases has decreased in four of five weeks since May 9, from 171 positives that week to 108 the week of June 6. However, results showed a slight increase from 124 the week of May 22 to 130 the week of May 29.
