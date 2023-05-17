Flagstaff City Council voted to approve a first read of the specific plan and zoning map amendments for phase one of the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) at its meeting Tuesday.

Council chambers were still mostly full four hours into Tuesday’s meeting, as city council resumed its public hearing of the plans that would last until almost midnight.

The same two items -- a phase one specific plan and zoning map amendment -- were up for a first reading as at Council’s May 2 meeting. That meeting had ended with Council moving to table a first reading of both items after over six hours of discussion and public comment on the topic.

Tuesday's item was a continuation of the previous public hearing, with another set of presentations from Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and city staff, questions from city council and 40 comments from members of the public who had not spoken at the previous meeting.

First readings of the items passed with one dissenting vote from Vice Mayor Austin Aslan after a motion he introduced to postpone all action on the plan for six months failed without a second.

During Council’s discussion, Mayor Becky Daggett and councilmembers Lori Matthews, Deborah Harris, Jim McCarthy, Miranda Sweet and Khara House all explained why they would vote in favor of the first reading.

Matthews emphasized that the decision was based on three findings city staff had presented to city council in the earlier meeting, rather than any of the several related concerns that had been brought up in public comment.

Council was discussing whether the requirements in those three findings were met by the specific plan and zoning map amendments that had been presented.

The items needed to conform to the general regional plan and be located on a "physically suitable" site as determined by a number of factors. They also could not be “detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience or welfare of the City of Flagstaff and will add to the public good as described in the general plan," according to staff's May 2 presentation.

Matthews said the items met the findings.

“What we’re tasked with tonight is a zoning question, and I think nearly everyone agrees that we do need quality healthcare,” she said.

She added: "We hear all these concerns and they’re very valid. Many of them aren't in the scope of what we’re deciding, but that doesn't mean that we don't recognize them and we don't appreciate and hear the concerns of the community.”

Daggett and McCarthy both had conditions they asked to be added to the development agreement before the second reading, including restrictions on short-term rentals in housing on the campus and a shorter timeline for solar panel installation for McCarthy, and, for Daggett, input from sustainability and housing committees, third-party certification of energy goals and a condition that the city would have final approval on the site plans for both phases of the project.

NAH leaders agreed to the items, adding that they would need to discuss details on a few of the conditions with their attorney and the city in the next two weeks.

Before beginning her remarks, Harris asked city staff and NAH employees present at the meeting who had worked on the project to stand -- about 30 in total responded -- and said that while she had looked into the project herself, she also trusted their expertise.

“I trust your expertise, and I have to do that and all of us have to do that,” she said. “We cannot run this city by ourselves. Every staff member, every NAH member, everyone that worked on this project brings a certain level of expertise to the table.

Harris later added: "There are going to be a whole bunch of answers that we don’t have right now, but does that mean that we don't move forward with this? I say no,” she said. “Progress requires a decision. We have to make courageous decisions. Flagstaff is going to grow, it's going to continue to grow ... . That community that's here when I'm no longer here needs to have a state-of-the-art hospital.”

Aslan's argument

Aslan suggested a different approach to the project, saying he would move to postpone any action on the campus for six months while the city looked more closely at the effects of renovating the existing hospital in comparison to the proposed move and worked to secure guarantees from NAH on a number of related issues.

He listed several issues, including infrastructure, transportation, the use of the current campus and additional carbon neutrality measures.

“I see a lot of progress on these fronts, [and] I hope to see a lot more,” he said. “It's not about the quality and character of NAH, it's about what more can we achieve together when we put a little more planning, purpose and conversation into this. ... This is Flagstaff’s biggest development in decades. We should all have a lot to say about it.”

Like Matthews, he noted that his decision was based on the findings, but he said they had not yet been met. He noted that he saw the need for a new hospital and was open to acting in favor of the plans if they were supported by information found during a postponement.

“I'm convinced that the serious all-hands-on-deck upgrades at our medical facilities and healthcare system in Flagstaff is essential and that our community and region can benefit from them,” he said. “ ... What we currently offer this region, while award-winning, is inadequate and will only become more so over time."

Aslan introduced this motion after all other councilmembers had made their remarks. The motion was not seconded, and city council then moved to complete a first read of the items, with all members voting in favor except for Aslan, who voted against them.

"We need to seriously tackle our ailing health infrastructure and update or upgrade our services," he said. "What I'm not convinced of is that it's necessary for NAH to start over with a completely new campus."

The project will return to city council in two weeks, when the items will be brought for a second reading, alongside discussion of the project’s development agreement.

Community comments

Despite the hour, 40 residents stayed to comment on the project, with more than half asking Council to move it forward.

Because Tuesday was a continuation of the previous discussion, those who made comment at the May 2 meeting were asked not to comment again, as their opinions were already noted in the record. Even with that restriction, public comment lasted almost two hours, with 25 asking for a "yes" vote and 15 expressing concern.

Those speaking in favor of the project were a mix of healthcare workers, residents receiving care from FMC and representatives of local organizations.

That last category included Findlay Toyota's general manager, the City of Winslow’s economic development director and Flagstaff Junior Academy’s (FJA) board president, who said the school was in talks with NAH about using part the current campus for FJA’s middle school building after their lease with the Flagstaff Unified School District expires.

Flagstaff resident Taylor Wiseman spoke about her and her family's experiences receiving care at FMC, saying that although the care was excellent, she had experienced long wait times and had needed to travel to the Valley to see specialists in areas that weren't available locally.

“NAH has worked diligently for many years to find a solution to meet the increased needs of healthcare in the area that benefit the community, and this plan provides a great solution,” she said. “The new facility at Fort Tuthill will allow them to meet these increased needs, providing new areas of specialty care, higher levels of efficiency, which will lead to shorter wait times for patients in need and many other benefits to the community."

Nurse educator Caitlin Boren said she supported the campus’s move both as a resident and healthcare worker at FMC, and shared her experience as a patient worrying about being placed in a shared room. She asked those watching to consider what their expectations were when receiving care from FMC.

“In the acute care setting we don't just care for patients, we care for families,” she said. “Having private rooms and an outdoor space will provide a better care experience for all parties and produce a more welcoming environment for children trying to visit their parents or their grandparents who are ill.

“We are bursting at the seams, and I assure you a makeover is not the answer. If we don't stay ahead of this growth, it will be detrimental to our Arizona communities. For the health and well-being of our children, for my children, for our future generations please approve this. ... Please help us to help our community."

Resident Randy McGrane also supported the project, saying his position was based on his work in real estate development, including medical buildings, and that he had looked into NAH’s plans through that lens.

“The other thing that's exciting is that you have this amazing tract of land in the middle of the city that you get to re-imagine. Cities just don't get that opportunity very often, “ he said. “Where we heal matters. Space matters. I'm in the business of building space and this hospital is transformational in that regard. It will really affect lives in an important way and be an important asset.”

Resident Matthew Hall was among several commenters asking city council to look further into various aspects of the project before moving forward. He said he was particularly concerned about the new hospital's carbon footprint and whether its location would lead to increased sprawl.

He asked Council to postpone its decision, “not because you want to throw blocks in front of it, but because there’s all these unanswered questions.”

“ ... I think this decision is going to impact, as other people have said, Flagstaff for decades and decades and decades and decades. Yes, it might help a lot of people in some ways, but will it really help everyone? Because we are in this together, so it really needs to help as many people as possible and so we need really firm and good answers.”

Anthony Garcia was one of three online commenters. Like many expressing concern with the project, he asked for further sustainability measures from NAH, calling their current commitments “the bare minimum.”

“Nobody on either side of this discussion is objecting to the fact that we want and need a hospital that can meet the challenges of our future. We just want to make sure that everyone is looking at said challenges holistically,” he said. “There are those among us that are simply advocating that all environmental, cultural, social and sustainable impacts are well thought through prior to the development.”

A recording of the meeting is available online, with the public hearing on FMC's campus beginning around four hours in.