Council grapples over giving rent relief to airlines/commercial lease holders at Flagstaff Airport

Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen told the council Tuesday there are real concerns that, after so much work attracting airlines to the city, Flagstaff could lose those routes. Hansen said as airlines look to cut costs, it may be important to show them that Flagstaff is a good partner and willing to work with them through hard times.

If council were to approve the rent abatement for the requested six months, that would equate to about $356,785 of lost revenue for the city.

But City Airport Director Barney Helmick said that loss would be more than covered by the $18.1 million the airport received from the federal CARES act.

That money can be used both for capital projects and operational expenses at the airport, including covering rent abatement. That said, there is no requirement for airports to take such measures and the Federal Aviation Administration has left the decision purely to local officials.

But many on council seemed skeptical of the requested rent abatement.