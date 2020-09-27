Council extends airport rent relief three months

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Airlines and tenants at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will be seeing three more months of rent relief.

It had been set to end this week after the Flagstaff City Council approved six months of rent relief in June.

At that time, several companies including American and United Airlines, providing flights from Flagstaff to Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver respectively, both asked for rent relief.

They were joined by the car rental companies Enterprise, Alamo, National, Hertz and Avis.

And now, with the pandemic still hindering the travel industry, Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen told Council those companies had requested that relief continue for six months. But in a vote that broke down 4-3, the majority of Council decided a three month extinction of rent relief was more prudent.

Councilmember Regina Salas led the descent, hoping to pass the six-month relief extension. Salas was supported by Councilmember Charlie Odegaard and Mayor Coral Evans.

Evans pointed out how Council had just recognized the weak economy and pushed off the restart of paid parking downtown. She also emphasized just how much work and money the city has put into promoting and improving the airport and routes to and from Flagstaff.