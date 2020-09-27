Council extends airport rent relief three months

Airlines and tenants at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will be seeing three more months of rent relief.
It had been set to end this week after the Flagstaff City Council approved six months of rent relief in June.
At that time, several companies including American and United Airlines, providing flights from Flagstaff to Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver respectively, both asked for rent relief.
They were joined by the car rental companies Enterprise, Alamo, National, Hertz and Avis.
And now, with the pandemic still hindering the travel industry, Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen told Council those companies had requested that relief continue for six months. But in a vote that broke down 4-3, the majority of Council decided a three month extinction of rent relief was more prudent.
Councilmember Regina Salas led the descent, hoping to pass the six-month relief extension. Salas was supported by Councilmember Charlie Odegaard and Mayor Coral Evans.
Evans pointed out how Council had just recognized the weak economy and pushed off the restart of paid parking downtown. She also emphasized just how much work and money the city has put into promoting and improving the airport and routes to and from Flagstaff.
Other council members said they thought it was better to extend the rent relief only three months and, while supporting the airport and airlines was important, the COVID-19 crisis may have simply led to a permanent shift in travel that deprioritized aircraft.
That three month extension will translate to about $310,000 in lost revenues. The cost for six months would be roughly double those numbers.
Earlier this year, the city did receive $18 million from the CARES Act specifically for the airport, in large part to allow the airport to provide rent abatement without sinking its own finances, according to city staff.
Airport director Barney Helmick said the airport is seeing only about 38% of the travel they would have expected this year. And even that is somewhat higher than the national average of about 31%, Helmick said.
“As the airline's numbers go down, we have a drop in rental car sales. Our cafe is struggling even with the rent abatement; all our business partners out here are struggling right now,” Helmick said.
American airlines announced in August the airline would be dropping about 15 routes to cities across the country. Although Flagstaff isn't among those dropped routes, they did impact cities including Roswell, New Mexico; Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.