Council approves six month rent abatement for Airport leaseholders

Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen admitted that in the last week, city staff have not had the time to get a full picture of how every private leaseholder at the airport use their aircraft, be it for business or purely for personal use.

“So at this point, we thought it made sense to do it for all tenants, not just specific ones,” Hansen said.

And Council agreed, moving forward with lease abatements for all tenants.

The rent abatement, from April 1 to September 30 of this year, constitutes about $620,000 in lost revenue, according to staff.

Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni suggested the city first approve only a three-month rent abatement with the option to later extend it, but his measure did not receive the support needed to pass.

The lost revenues will be offset by the $18 million grant the city received from the federal CARES Act.

Hansen also pointed out that the Flagstaff Airport only received that amount of money specifically because commercial routes use the airport. Without those routes, and based on how the federal government was allocating funds, it is likely the airport would have received several thousand dollars, not several million, she said.

Staff said they will have a full funding plan for how the rest of the $18 million will be used at the airport by the end of the month, including money devoted for improvements and repairs for the hangar space at the Flagstaff airport.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.