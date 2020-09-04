Council approves Flagstaff at Fourth as Juniper Point is resurrected

Following their decision two weeks ago, Flagstaff City Council gave final approval on the Flagstaff at Fourth project and OK'd plans for another development that last received attention over a decade ago.
The Juniper Point project was approved by the city council in 2006, with construction slated to begin in 2008. But on Tuesday night, the councilmembers unanimously approved phase one of the master planned community on JW Powell Boulevard.
The entire Juniper Point project is set to encompass 105 acres on the north side of JW Powell and east of Lone Tree Road. When it is finally built out, the project is likely to bring more than 1,500 homes. Council approved the early plans for just 38 of those homes on Tuesday, with the residential subdivision taking up just over 17 acres.
The area had been slated for a rezoning but that failed before it even reached the council, said City Planner Neil Gullickson. The failure of that rezoning request will have implications for the entire Juniper Point project, but Gullickson told the council that by the time everything is finished, Juniper Point is still likely to contain about the same number of units.
Because the project is still early in development, many of the exact details are vague.
In terms of the Flagstaff at Fourth development, the council’s vote looked similar to its decision two weeks ago, with only Councilmember Austin Aslan dissenting.
“I’m concerned about traffic. I’m concerned about the existing neighbors in the general area and the region, and I’m concerned about the commercial space being used in an appropriate manner and in a timely manner,” Aslan said. “And this is not a major consideration, but I will share that I have concerns about the viewshed in that particular location as well.”
That project plans to bring four 4-story apartment buildings containing primarily studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 6,000 square feet of commercial space, all on a 13-acre piece of property at the corner of Butler and Fourth Street.
Of the 288 units, 22 would be designated as affordable housing that would be targeted at residents making 80% of the area's median annual income. In Flagstaff, that is $60,150 for a family of four, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But before approving the project, Councilmember Jamie Whelan requested the developer restrict that further and target lower income residents.
Whelan asked if the units in question could target residents making 70% of the area’s annual income, about $50,000 for a family of four, and after a short phone call between the architect and the developer, they reached an agreement.
That 70% target for area median income is an average, City Housing Analyst Jennifer Mikelson told the council. That means they may rent out the designated affordable units to residents who make a little bit more than that as long as other affordable units go to tenants whose income is much lower.
“I’m very much looking forward to this development. This seems like something this community really does desperately need and will be a great benefit to our community, so thank you,” said Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni.
