Council approves Flagstaff at Fourth as Juniper Point is resurrected

“I’m concerned about traffic. I’m concerned about the existing neighbors in the general area and the region, and I’m concerned about the commercial space being used in an appropriate manner and in a timely manner,” Aslan said. “And this is not a major consideration, but I will share that I have concerns about the viewshed in that particular location as well.”

That project plans to bring four 4-story apartment buildings containing primarily studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 6,000 square feet of commercial space, all on a 13-acre piece of property at the corner of Butler and Fourth Street.

Of the 288 units, 22 would be designated as affordable housing that would be targeted at residents making 80% of the area's median annual income. In Flagstaff, that is $60,150 for a family of four, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But before approving the project, Councilmember Jamie Whelan requested the developer restrict that further and target lower income residents.

Whelan asked if the units in question could target residents making 70% of the area’s annual income, about $50,000 for a family of four, and after a short phone call between the architect and the developer, they reached an agreement.