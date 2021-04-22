 Skip to main content
Council and developers kick can on Aura approval
Council and developers kick can on Aura approval

Aura Flagstaff project

Site plans for the proposed Aura Flagstaff project.

 Courtesy

A decision on a requested rezone of property off High Country Trail was again postponed by council this week.

Two weeks ago, Flagstaff City Council postponed making a decision on whether to approve the change for the development that hopes to bring 160 apartments to 11 acres west of Lake Mary Road.

Council first postponed the decision as they sought to negotiate further with the developers over public access to a forested section on the north end of the property.

But this week, it was the developers of the project who requested a continuance until the meeting on May 4.

The project, dubbed Aura Flagstaff, is opposed by a large number of residents of the nearby Pondarosa Trails neighborhood and comes just months after the city declared a housing emergency.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

