Council again punts on Aura Flagstaff development decision

Residents of the Pondarosa Trails neighborhood will have to wait even longer to see if a new development, maligned by many, will be approved by the Flagstaff City Council.

For the second time, the council postponed making a decision on the proposed rezoning at the request of the Texas-based developer Trinsic.

The company hopes to bring 160 apartments to 11 acres located on High Country Trail just west of Lake Mary Road.

The four-week delay means Council is next scheduled to discuss the proposed rezone from estate residential to medium density residential on June 1.

The project is opposed by many nearby residents of the neighborhood of Pondarosa Trails who say it does not fit with the character of their community. Others contend the project will bring much needed housing to a city that declared a housing emergency just last year.

Council originally punted a decision on the project in early April after they sought to negotiate with the developer for more public open space to be included in the development agreement.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.