Could snow be incoming for Flagstaff after the driest year on record?

Despite temperatures in the upper to mid-50s expected through the weekend, northern Arizona could be seeing some much-needed snow next week.
As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service was reporting a 50% chance of snow on Monday night, followed by a 70% chance on Tuesday and a 30-40% possibility of rain and snow showers through the remainder of the week.
The storm system would be a welcome respite for a parched northern Arizona region, and it comes on the heels of 2020 being the driest year on record for Flagstaff, said National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Rickey.
After what many referred to as the “nonsoon” and a dry winter to this point, instruments at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport have recorded no more than 9.59 inches of precipitation, Rickey said. The last year to record such little precipitation was 1942, when only 9.9 inches of precipitation was recorded.
“We basically had a dry spring, summer and then fall. And now, you know, so far through winter, we've been pretty dry. So it's really been a very extended period of dry weather,” Rickey said.
And it wasn’t just Flagstaff that saw a dry 2020.
The United States Drought Monitor announced that as of this week, 73% of the state of Arizona, including all of Coconino County, is experiencing exceptional drought. That category is the driest classification possible.
January is the snowiest month experienced by the Flagstaff area, with February not far behind. But so far, it only takes looking outside to see this month has been far off the norm. On average, Flagstaff receives 10.8 inches of snow by this time in January; this year, that number is zero inches at the midway point.
The National Weather Service measures snowfall starting July 1 of each year, and since that date Flagstaff has only received a total of 7 inches of snow so far. By comparison, most seasons see a total average of about 37 inches of the white stuff to this point.
Theo Callen with the Arizona Nordic Village said they have only been able to open for snowplay about eight days this season and only offered snowshoeing on two of those days.
That’s compared to the close to 40 days they were open for skiing and snowshoeing in 2019, according to Callen.
“We've had maybe a couple of weekends open for snowplay with the 4 or 5 inches of snow we've gotten. So we've seen a significant decrease in the amount of people coming out here, that's for sure,” Callen said. “We're pretty accustomed to this just because we rely on the natural snowfall. But it's definitely a hard year.”
At the same time, the fact that fewer people may have a reason to come out has been partially a blessing, given the risks that COVID-19 presents, Callen said.
The La Nina weather pattern that Arizona is currently experiencing generally means a drier winter, but Rickey said, “it's tough to make predictions like that.”
“On average, we tend to have drier conditions with La Nina, but there's really a lot of variability there. We've certainly had wet periods, even when we have La Nina conditions,” Rickey said.
So far, Rickey said a couple factors have led this winter to be dry and often unseasonably warm.
The region has experienced high pressure around northern Arizona, meaning generally warmer weather and less precipitation. But that hasn’t been the only problem. Rickey said cold fronts that have moved through the region with the potential to drop snow have failed to do so.
Often, the storms that bring decent snowfall to northern Arizona form over the Gulf of Alaska and travel down over the Pacific Ocean before coming overland and dropping snow on Flagstaff, Rickey said. So far this winter and spring there have been a few storms that started in a similar fashion, and Rickey said they ended up moving overland as opposed to over the ocean.
“This year we've had we have some weather systems that have come through but their trajectories kept them over the land, so they dropped down over the western United States and when they arrived here, they're dry,” Rickey said. “So by the time they get here, there's just not much left to work with.”