Could snow be incoming for Flagstaff after the driest year on record?

January is the snowiest month experienced by the Flagstaff area, with February not far behind. But so far, it only takes looking outside to see this month has been far off the norm. On average, Flagstaff receives 10.8 inches of snow by this time in January; this year, that number is zero inches at the midway point.

The National Weather Service measures snowfall starting July 1 of each year, and since that date Flagstaff has only received a total of 7 inches of snow so far. By comparison, most seasons see a total average of about 37 inches of the white stuff to this point.

Theo Callen with the Arizona Nordic Village said they have only been able to open for snowplay about eight days this season and only offered snowshoeing on two of those days.

That’s compared to the close to 40 days they were open for skiing and snowshoeing in 2019, according to Callen.

“We've had maybe a couple of weekends open for snowplay with the 4 or 5 inches of snow we've gotten. So we've seen a significant decrease in the amount of people coming out here, that's for sure,” Callen said. “We're pretty accustomed to this just because we rely on the natural snowfall. But it's definitely a hard year.”