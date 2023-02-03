For years, snowplay in Flagstaff has been synonymous with hordes of people, dangerous and illegal parking, and mountains of plastic sled trash. It’s a problem that has elicited concerted efforts from volunteers and local governments alike, and this year it appears those efforts might be paying off.

When Steven Thompson, volunteer and event coordinator for the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office, arrived to a snowplay trash cleanup event on Lone Tree Road Thursday, there wasn’t much to see. The popular snowplay area, which Thompson described as being inundated with activity the previous weekend, was mostly clean.

“We might be here 15 minutes,” Thompson told the volunteers that had assembled with trash bags and pickers. “There’s not that much to pick up.”

This was the second such event hosted by the city. The first took place at the Peakview pulloff on Highway 180, another popular snowplay area. There, volunteers spent about an hour cleaning up.

“We collected five or six bags of trash and a nice big stack of plastic sled sleds and sled pieces,” Thompson said. “Not too bad.”

There’s still trash, but less than years past. Less waste has been a trend for a few years now. In 2019, the Flagstaff Sustainability Office logged 169 volunteers hours and collected five bags of recycling and 105 bags of snowplay trash.

“Then it significantly dropped down,” Thompson said.

Subsequent years saw the number of trash bags filled through volunteer cleanups drop into the teens. Some of that could be because there were fewer volunteer service hours after 2019 — a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic — but Thompson isn’t sure that’s enough to explain the drop.

“[Volunteer hours] were less than a quarter of what they were in 2019,” Thompson said. “But the amounts [of trash] are significantly less than that.”

U.S. Forest Service volunteer coordinator Matt Sommer has observed a similar trend. He participated in the recent Peakview cleanup and estimated that there was enough trash to fill two pickup trucks.

“It’s not that there’s no trash,” Sommer said. “But we used to go out there with a dump truck and be able to fill that dump truck up. And instead of dump trucks, now we’re filling up pickup trucks.”

But it doesn’t seem that the decline in snowplay trash is correlated to a decline in snowplay traffic. Steve Schaeffer, who frequently passes by the snowplay area on Lone Tree Road, says use of the area has been as heavy as ever — if not increasing.

“It seems like every year the sledding traffic gets to be more and more populated,” Schaeffer said. “I’ve seen at this spot in particular where people are parked out on the road, blocking the main traffic here. I’ve seen people literally from this parking lot all the way down to the hill.”

“But honestly, as far as trash goes,” Schaeffer added, “it hasn’t been that bad this year.”

As for why snowplay trash may be tamer this year, the explanation could be as simple as improved waste infrastructure. The City of Flagstaff has recently taken to supplying popular snowplay areas with dumpsters that get picked up once a week. According to Evan Tyrrell, the city solid waste director, the city provides dumpsters at four locations — Lone Tree Road, Peakview, Thorpe Park and the Kendrick Watchable Wildlife area.

Forest Service volunteer Jim McGeorge visited the latter recently.

“The dumpster was full,” McGeorge said. “But there was very little trash on the ground.”

Thompson is in agreement that the placement of dumpsters is proving “very effective” at capturing more snowplay trash than before. Sommer thinks their placement could also contribute to improved social behavior.

“It’s easier for folks to pick up after themselves if they see a dumpster there and they see other people doing that as well,” Sommer said.

Cracking down

As it is usually visitors who are the main offenders when it comes to egregious snowplay, the Flagstaff visitor’s bureau — Discover Flagstaff — has also been hard at work with an education campaign designed to promote responsible winter tourism in the city. Its target audience has been the Phoenix metro area, where Discover Flagstaff has disseminated informational ads and made television appearances. This year alone, Discover Flagstaff communication specialist Meg Roederer has appeared on Fox 10 six separate times, reaching an estimated 132,555 people.

“This is an ongoing effort to encourage safe practices while visiting the northland in the wintertime,” Roederer said.

A big part of Roederer’s messaging includes directing visitors to designated snowplay areas with waste receptacles, but it also includes warnings against illegal parking or other unsafe snowplay activities, such as walking on snowy railroad tracks.

Flagstaff law enforcement is also cracking down on unsafe snowplay. According to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department, when Flagstaff was experiencing its heaviest snow between Jan. 20 and 23, “the Flagstaff Police Department responded to approximately 213 calls for service regarding snow-related issues.”

These calls resulted in 149 winter parking ordinance citations — which are often related to illegal snowplay parking — and 19 winter ordinance related vehicle removals.

Similarly, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is upping the ante when it comes to enforcing the winter parking ordinance around snowplay. Public information officer Jon Paxton reported that as of late January the office had issued more than 70 citations in snowplay areas related to the ordinance — compared to 26 in the entire year prior.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has also apparently gotten in the mix.

“Our folks have often seen an ADOT truck with a light bar or patrolling Highway 180 and trying to mitigate the parking on the shoulder of the highway,” Sommer said. “They were out there pretty heavily.”

In general, Sommer said, there has been greater collaboration across governmental agencies when it comes to managing snowplay in Flagstaff.

“We’ve all realized that this isn’t just a city problem, or a county problem, or a forest problem,” he said. “We’ve all realized that it’s affecting all of us, snowplay is happening everywhere, and that the solution is working together with different partners throughout the community.”

And while the people invested in these partnerships are reporting optimism that the situation around snowplay and its rampant production of trash is improving, there remains some skepticism. The pace of snowfall in Flagstaff this year means that the clean snow visible at popular snowplay areas could be an illusion, creating an appearance of cleanliness while snowplay trash lurks buried underneath.

“I think all of us expect that once the snow melts that it’s going to expose more micro trash — bags, cups and plastic bottles,” Sommer said. “But as far as the plastic sleds go, those don’t sink in and disappear like some of that smaller trash. So, yes, it has been better.”