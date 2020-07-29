Correction

In an editing error on our part, the Daily Sun ran an opinion piece on July 29 from Congressman O’Halleran early, as the Great American Outdoors Act has not yet been signed into federal law by the president. Rep. O’Halleran drafted and shared the op ed with the Daily Sun with the understanding it would be published after the Great American Outdoors Act was signed, to share the good news with Arizona families. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Great American Outdoors Act last week during final passage in the House, and is expected to sign it into law.