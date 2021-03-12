Correction

Eugene Hughes was Northern Arizona University's 12th president.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eugene Hughes was Northern Arizona University's 12th president.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
FLAGSTAFF — A longtime educator whose career included high-profile jobs on the Navajo Nation resigned from his latest post as an Arizona count…
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors cleared the way for a new development to move forward near Marble Canyon Tuesday.
That December night, 57 years ago in Prescott, a chill permeated the air. The temperature plunged below 30, jacket weather even for hardy Flag…
A new manufacturing facility could be opening in Flagstaff, bringing with it hundreds of high-paying jobs, according to the city.
A traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office last week, ending in a rollover accident between Oak…
Coconino County is grappling with what legal recreational marijuana may mean going forward, both for regulations the county will have to enfor…
On Friday, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s vaccine clinic at the Elks Lodge administered 717 vaccines. The day before, that number was 767. Those were the first two days the clinic saw daily vaccinations exceed 700, and according to NAH officials, vaccination efforts are not slowing down any time soon.
To honor all those affected by the pandemic -- including those that have died, lost a loved one, survived the illness or provided vital commun…
Michael Caputo was a Flagstaff boy, through and through. Quarterback at Flagstaff High School. Graduate of Northern Arizona University. Office…
Inmates in Coconino County can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they choose, though jail officials are reporting a refusal rate close to 75%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.