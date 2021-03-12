 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene Hughes was Northern Arizona University's 12th president.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)