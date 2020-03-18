Coronavirus top of mind for voters and volunteers during Democratic Primary

She has worked in the Coconino County Elections office for 10 years, but Penny Hoffman said she has never experienced an election like this one.
In the last few days, Hoffman said she has seen 34 of her election volunteers, who staff polling places across the county, tell her they wouldn’t be working Election Day. Of those, 25 volunteers canceled on Monday alone with the vast majority referencing the coronavirus.
Hoffman recruits volunteers to work the polls on Election Day and said most years they see two to five volunteers bow out.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Hoffman said. “It all hit really at the end -- just kind of escalated in the last few days.”
Hoffman said everyone who called to cancel was very apologetic, and in the end, the office was able to fill the positions with additional volunteers. But even then, of all the backup volunteers they contacted, Hoffman said seven of their backup volunteers also said they didn’t want to take part because of the coronavirus.
Poll workers were not the only ones who were cautious. Several voters who spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun said the virus was top of mind as they headed to the polls.
One of the measures to make voting easier and safer, the Coconino Elections office operated a drive-thru ballot drop-off location in downtown Flagstaff and several voters said they specifically used that open-air location because of the virus.
At that location, voters were able to drive up, hand a poll worker their ballot and take an “I voted” sticker, then head off without having to enter a building or leave their car.
Anna Chleboun was one such voter who came to the drive-up polling place as a way of social distancing. Chleboun works for Flagstaff Shelter Services and the threat posed by the virus is top of mind for her, as it is for all their employees.
Chleboun said she is trying to practice social distancing as much as possible in order to protect herself and the shelter from being exposed to the virus.
“The population that we work with don’t have the options of social distancing,” she said.
Chleboun said the pandemic hadn't influenced her ballot decisions, but other voters said the crisis had strengthened their support for both front-runners.
One voter in particular said they were encouraged and impressed with former vice president Joe Biden's recent speech on the pandemic.
Flagstaff voter Jason Buchanan said the current crisis strengthened his belief that Senator Bernie Sanders should be the Democratic nominee, in part because of the candidate’s position on universal health care. Given the pandemic, the sooner the United States has a president who will work to give health care to all people, the better, he said.
“Especially if you’re going to put everyone on lockdown like this, if you’re not going to make [health care] accessible to people to get the help they need, or even to get tested,” Buchanan said. “This is one of those elections that’s important, man.”
Cherlyee Francis also hoped to cast a ballot at the outdoor drive-up polling location, although in the end, she did have to vote at traditional precinct location.
Francis didn’t want to speak about her vote, but said she was very worried about the impact coronavirus could have on northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation, of which she is a member.
Given the health care system on tribal land, Francis said she worries if the proper authorities are doing enough to prepare and coordinate with other governments and medical agencies. And that concern led her to try and use the drive-up polling location.
To keep polling places clean and prevent the spread of disease, the county distributed disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, gloves and guidelines on how surfaces and election materials should be regularly cleaned.
Nonetheless, voters en masse appear to have preferred dropping off or mailing in their early ballots rather than voting in person on Election Day, said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.
In 2016, Hansen said just over 4,000 Democrats came out to vote in person during the primary. This year, right before the polls closed, Hansen said just over 2,000 voters had come out to vote in person across the county. But in comparison, she said the early ballots they had received as of the end of Monday had increased about 2,000 when compared to the 2016 primary.