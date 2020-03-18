Coronavirus top of mind for voters and volunteers during Democratic Primary

“Especially if you’re going to put everyone on lockdown like this, if you’re not going to make [health care] accessible to people to get the help they need, or even to get tested,” Buchanan said. “This is one of those elections that’s important, man.”

Cherlyee Francis also hoped to cast a ballot at the outdoor drive-up polling location, although in the end, she did have to vote at traditional precinct location.

Francis didn’t want to speak about her vote, but said she was very worried about the impact coronavirus could have on northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation, of which she is a member.

Given the health care system on tribal land, Francis said she worries if the proper authorities are doing enough to prepare and coordinate with other governments and medical agencies. And that concern led her to try and use the drive-up polling location.

To keep polling places clean and prevent the spread of disease, the county distributed disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, gloves and guidelines on how surfaces and election materials should be regularly cleaned.

Nonetheless, voters en masse appear to have preferred dropping off or mailing in their early ballots rather than voting in person on Election Day, said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.