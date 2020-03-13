Coronavirus threats cause closures

The message encouraged students and staff to stay home if they are ill and not return to school until they have been free of fever — without taking a fever-reducing medication — for 72 hours. Anyone with a positive COVID-19 test must wait seven days after receiving a healthy test result before returning to school.

“If FUSD is alerted that any type of community spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Coconino County, we will immediately follow all protocols set forth by the Coconino County Health and Human Services Department,” the message stated. “In an abundance of caution, our administrative team is developing contingency plans for students and staff in case we need to alter our services in the future.”

Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory will be closing its on-site visitor program starting Friday. The closure will last until the situation improves.

“We are an institution of science, and we would be doing a disservice to our mission, our staff, our guests and our community to do less than what the data are clearly telling us,” Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall said in a media release. “I will be sad to see our campus silent this weekend, but it is the right thing to do.”