Coronavirus: Grand Canyon allows free entry as concessionaires modify operations

John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, said river guides make up a small portion of visitors to the park, but many people reserve their spots a year or two in advance of their first day on the Colorado River. Additionally, the season only lasts for a little under six months, so rescheduling is difficult.

Due to the high demand and short supply, the 16 commercial whitewater river companies it represents have only seen cancellations from international customers at this time. Dillon said he didn't expect to see any commercial river guides cancel trips from their end unless the CDC recommended canceling events below 32 people, which is the maximum amount of people allowed whitewater rafting through the Grand Canyon.

"Every one of us outfitters are really in this business to accommodate the guests and take these people on a life, bucket list experience," Dillon said. "It’s just disheartening and tragic when we’re unable to do that with things completely out of our control."