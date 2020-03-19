Coronavirus: Grand Canyon allows free entry as concessionaires modify operations

Grand Canyon National Park has stopped collecting entrance fees in response to growing coronavirus concerns over the past week, but visitors are still allowed to come and enter the park.
National Park Service (NPS) officials said they are modifying operations based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Lily Daniels, spokeswoman for the Grand Canyon National Park, explained the park, which receives millions of visitors each year, is still evaluating incoming information on the coronavirus and listening to those recommendations. As Grand Canyon National Park modifies its operations, many attached businesses are examining their operations in response.
Daniels said the park is still working off of the CDC guideline to limit gatherings of over 50 people, despite President Donald Trump's recommendation to avoid all gatherings above 10.
“These are actions that we’re taking to help reduce the spread to visitors as well, not only to employees,” Daniels said.
The park had been relying upon self-pay machines at the South Entrance and Desert View Entrance on Tuesday to keep staff from handling money, before stopping collecting money at all. Currently multiple museums, visitor centers, the Desert View Watchtower, and Visitor Center Theater have all been closed until further notice. The Grand Canyon Visitor Center is open, but no staff are working inside the center.
All shuttle buses on the South Rim are suspended. Additionally, park officials recommend avoiding the Bright Angel Campground after a break in the transcanyon pipeline has left water unavailable.
Daniels explained that park service custodians are cleaning based on standard CDC recommendations.
“Right now, we’re just looking at the mitigation measures, and what we can do to have safe operating procedures,” Daniels said.
Industry
Many third-party concessionaires that partner with the park service and depend on people visiting the Grand Canyon are changing their routine in response to the coronavirus.
The Grand Canyon River Guides canceled their yearly training seminar that helps teach Grand Canyon science and history to their river guides. Many activists, scientists, tribal representatives, historians, vendors and National Park Service officials were scheduled to attend the day-and-a-half event as a way to kick off the beginning of the whitewater rafting season.
Lynn Hamilton, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Guides, said the decision was unprecedented because the organization has never missed a seminar since it began in 1988.
“Our river community is tight-knit, but we also want to be good stewards of Grand Canyon and good stewards of each other," Hamilton said. "There was no way we could hold a large event over an entire weekend at the end of this month when all of this is happening.”
John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, said river guides make up a small portion of visitors to the park, but many people reserve their spots a year or two in advance of their first day on the Colorado River. Additionally, the season only lasts for a little under six months, so rescheduling is difficult.
Due to the high demand and short supply, the 16 commercial whitewater river companies it represents have only seen cancellations from international customers at this time. Dillon said he didn't expect to see any commercial river guides cancel trips from their end unless the CDC recommended canceling events below 32 people, which is the maximum amount of people allowed whitewater rafting through the Grand Canyon.
"Every one of us outfitters are really in this business to accommodate the guests and take these people on a life, bucket list experience," Dillon said. "It’s just disheartening and tragic when we’re unable to do that with things completely out of our control."
Xanterra, a third-party company that manages food and lodging on the South Rim and the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel, said it is still open. Xanterra has increased cleaning standards at lodges by sanitizing all exterior doorknobs and handles every two hours, and guest room doorknobs daily in addition to their current standards.
On the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel, Xanterra staff will serve food by staff instead of being self-serve, and will disinfect all hard services on the train multiple times each day.
Grand Canyon West
Grand Canyon West will temporarily suspend operations at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and the company's other tourism experiences as of Wednesday, March 18.
Grand Canyon West located on the Hualapai Indian Reservation plans to close the Hualapai River Runners tours, zipline, the Hualapai Ranch and its abins, and the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs on Historic Route 66. The Lodge's Diamond Creek restaurant will continue to operate for takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walapai Market on Route 66 will continue to operate normal hours, according to a press release.
“Obviously, this is a very dynamic situation. At this point, our plan is to reevaluate the situation in two weeks and decide then on an appropriate timetable for reopening," said Colin McBeath, CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation who owns and operates Grand Canyon West.
Visitors who have purchased tickets or hotel accommodations for the impacted dates will have the opportunity to reschedule their trip at a later date or to seek a refund. The company will continue to pay its more than 500 employees during the closure.