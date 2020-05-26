Copper Ball virtual auction to benefit northern Arizona behavioral health

Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Northern Arizona Healthcare and other regional health-focused nonprofits, will be hosting its Copper Ball Online Auction and Virtual Happy Hour May 27-31 to benefit behavioral health in northern Arizona.
According to a recent Pew Research Center study, a third of Americans have experienced high levels of psychological distress during the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus is “an incubator for all sorts of mental health issues,” said NAH psychologist John Martin. “We will need to address those by increasing our access to services and improving our service delivery.”
Each day of the auction at 6 p.m., the Foundation will present a Copper Ball happy hour via Zoom or Facebook. Items that will be up for bidding include outdoor adventures, golf packages, culinary experiences, artwork, jewelry and a private gourmet dinner for eight with wine pairings at the Sedona home of Dr. Beth and Joseph DuPree. Dr. DuPree is an internationally recognized NAH surgeon and advocate for breast cancer patients.
“This virus will leave many personal and societal struggles to navigate,” Foundation President and CEO Rick Smith said in a statement. “We are, and have been, committed to improving behavioral health outcomes, helping those in northern Arizona through this and other health crises.”
To preview auction items and register to bid, visit www.thecopperball.com.
