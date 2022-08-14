Cool coolers: Herbs that will refresh and impress you for the rest of the summer

You’re hot. You’re bothered. And the temperatures aren’t going down any. Even Flagstaff swelters in the summer.

So let’s talk about something cool, calm and refreshing. Something like herbal iced tea. The kind that not only cools you down but comes with impressive health perks.

If you don’t like to drink plain water—the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies states it takes 91 ounces for women and 125 for men to stay hydrated—maybe it’s time to try tea. Besides brewing black or green tea, listed below are some ideas to get you started.

Hibiscus – Redder than ruby and more royal than garnet, hibiscus flowers add a stunning hue and tasty tang. Classified as a refrigerant, the mallow family member can help keep your body temperature from rising with the heat of the day.

The rich red color of hibiscus comes from polyphenols, the same stuff that makes red wine and chocolate good for more than the soul. These powerful antioxidants can protect the liver and help prevent cardiovascular diseases, cancers and osteoporosis. Since hibiscus flowers act as a vasodilator, research on their lowering hypertension is rife.

Research has also found hibiscus flowers inhibit calcification. This means they help get calcium into the bones rather than collecting as kidney stones or building up on bones or in the arteries.

Mint – Where mint goes (in moist canyons and roadside drainages here in the high country), a ground cover grows. The creeping rhizomes protect erosion-prone earth, and their leaves don’t do a bad job protecting us humans either. It matters not what species—wild mint, peppermint or spearmint—they all come with antimicrobial, carminative and antispasmodic virtues (especially spearmint.)

That antimicrobial action can make mint tea a smart companion for a picnic meal, potluck or cookout. Post-party, its carminative and antispasmodic actions can help a too-full or downright bummy tummy by helping the bile get going and the gas moving.

What mint does not do is literally cool your body. Mint contains menthol, which triggers the same receptors on your tongue that ice cream does. So your brain thinks you’re drinking something cold; and once your brain gets involved, feeling hot may be history. Here’s another quirky thing about mint: it’s considered both a stimulant and a relaxant. As a vasodilator, mint gets your blood flowing, and its antispasmodic action relaxes smooth muscles.

Lemon balm (melissa) – Mildly lemon tasting with a tannic edge, lemon balm has racked up an impressive reputation ranging from ancient herbalists to hospital websites. In the Middle Ages,

lemon balm appeared in recipes for elixirs made by monks and nuns and drunk by kings and emperors.

Lemon balm, you see, has a long list of impressive characteristics catalogued by research: antianxiety, antibacterial, antidepressant, antiemetic, antispasmodic, antiviral, carminative, diaphoretic, digestive, emmenagogue, febrifuge, sedative, tonic. Most notable is lemon balm’s ability to impart a peaceful, easy feeling. Once you take the stress level down a few notches, homeostasis happens a little easier.

Uplifting lemon balm makes a great palate-pleasing addition for any tea. Notice the word addition. Too much of a good thing can have a negative effect on some bodies.

Sumac - Admittedly, sumac does not rate among the popular ingredients in the U.S. kitchen these days, but the North American native was known well by Indians and colonists for its medicine. As a refrigerant, sumac still makes a refreshing summer cooler.

These days, sumac berries frequent research labs for a variety of studies. Most notably, sumac has come out like a champ as an antiviral for heavy-hitter viruses and a valid way to decrease Type 2 diabetes.

Sumac grows best in a deciduous environment, like the Oak Creek canyon system in our neck of the woods. To get an idea of how the sumac berry tastes, think lemons—tart, with an astringent bite and a fruity lilt. Sumac berries make a tasty rubescent lemonade or sorbet.

Rose – Teas and fresh-made lemonade (lemons are a refrigerant) get an elevated taste boost and a bunch of benefits with an addition of rose. Traditionally, rose falls among herbs that cool and calm the body. On the other hand, traditional Chinese and Ayurveda medicine use rose to help digestions that need a little warmth to get started.

Roses, one 16th century herbalist said, “put to ye nose do comforte the braine and the harte.” Besides balancing, rose’s reputation includes anti-inflammatory. Researchers have discovered rose can match green tea with antioxidants. Those antioxidants help cool the hot, inflamed and/or aggravated from sunburns to overworked livers.

All of the herbs mentioned above can be enjoyed solo or combined. Steep one teaspoon or tablespoon of dried herb per eight ounces of room temperature water for one to three hours and refrigerate. To drink hot, use boiling water, cover and steep 10 minutes.