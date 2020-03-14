'Cooking the Books': A gastronomic whodunnit at the library

A man in jeans and a black shirt walked into the East Flagstaff Community Library, right around dinner hour, bearing not books but a covered dish extended in front of him like an offering. Even the most dispassionate patrons, even those with noses buried in a tome or laptop, could not help but look up as the man headed toward the community room in the back.
That aroma of freshly-made Bolognese — oh my, how pungent, how alluring. The scent lingered, wafting through the stacks where people browsed and past the bank of computer terminals where others diligently tapped away.
Michael Carrigg, only a little early, was the first of a half dozen participants in the library’s monthly “Cooking the Books” club, in which food lovers are asked to check out a cookbook from the library, choose a recipe and bring it to a potluck where the intricacies of preparation and challenges of hewing to the instructions are mulled with open arms — and mouths.
In a few minutes, the others would arrive with pans and books in tow. Babs Felix and John Sears, newlyweds who found each other later in life and now share a life and a kitchen, would arrive next with a cranberry apple salad (Babs) and a zucchini-crusted pizza (John) culled from different cookbooks. Therese Gribbons would bring an Irish dish, mashed potatoes infused with cabbage, Lee Leary a pan of “Snow-White Raspberry Brownies,” sans chocolate, and Ann Garner a cocoa avocado mousse.
But, for now, Carrigg waited and fretted, somewhat, about his choice. He is something of a Bolognese connoisseur, ate it as a child and has made his own for two decades. He found the recipe for meat sauce (ground beef and pork) Bolognese from a book titled “Lidia’s Italian-American Kitchen,” but, with apologies to author Lidia Matticchio Bastianich, Carrigg made a few strategic recipe tweaks: sun-dried tomato paste, a splash of red wine, heavy cream and … anchovies.
“Yes, anchovies — it really spices it up,” Carrigg said. “Just two fillets. It enhances the meat without overpowering it. Anchovies are controversial. I love them, eat them raw, but my wife won’t tolerate it.”
Recipes changes are, indeed, not only permitted but often encouraged as part of the unwritten rules of the “Cooking the Books” club, which for the past two years has met monthly first at the library’s main branch but now at the eastside location. Whereas, in most book-club settings, someone would be discouraged to, say, change the ending of Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” here there is no such thing as a sacrosanct text.
Carrigg would not be alone in doing tweaks. Garner, for instance, took liberties with the cocoa avocado mousse recipe from Jae Steele’s “Get It Ripe” vegan cookbook. She used dates (rather than agave nectar) for her sweetener and coconut cream (in lieu of canned milk). And Barbara Tait, librarian hosting the event, used gluten-free flour for some of the cranberry pistachio cookies she made from the book “The Two-Pan, One-Pot Cookbook.”
The verdict on Carrigg’s version of Bolognese — not to mention everyone else’s offerings — would not be rendered until the end of the night, once members had finished tucking into the meal and the “chefs” are called upon to stand and explain choices.
That might sound like the stuff of cutthroat reality TV, but, no, “Cooking the Books” is a welcoming, safe space. Talk turned to other matters besides the dishes at hand. Felix and Sears told of how they met (on the internet) and married in 2018 and how Sears has lost 60 pounds (from a high of 245) through Felix’s food influence. Sears then mused on the steps he needed to make his zucchini-crusted pizza from “The Moosewood Cookbook,” how he had to shred the vegetable and then squeeze the juice out of it in a handkerchief.
“Don’t you find,” Gribbons mused, “that some of the things we’re doing now our grandparents and parents did in the kitchen? I can still remember my mother doing that.”
The group bonded so much over its love of cookbooks that nobody batted an eye when Garner confessed that she has two nightly rituals to relax before bedtime: “Reading cookbooks and looking at floor plans. It’s quirky, I know.”
At last, it was Carrigg’s turn to explain his Bolognese choices. When he got to part about the anchovies, Felix exclaimed, “Oh, wow!” But the group raved about his creation. On the table across the way, only a few pasta strands remained.