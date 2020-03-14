'Cooking the Books': A gastronomic whodunnit at the library

The verdict on Carrigg’s version of Bolognese — not to mention everyone else’s offerings — would not be rendered until the end of the night, once members had finished tucking into the meal and the “chefs” are called upon to stand and explain choices.

That might sound like the stuff of cutthroat reality TV, but, no, “Cooking the Books” is a welcoming, safe space. Talk turned to other matters besides the dishes at hand. Felix and Sears told of how they met (on the internet) and married in 2018 and how Sears has lost 60 pounds (from a high of 245) through Felix’s food influence. Sears then mused on the steps he needed to make his zucchini-crusted pizza from “The Moosewood Cookbook,” how he had to shred the vegetable and then squeeze the juice out of it in a handkerchief.

“Don’t you find,” Gribbons mused, “that some of the things we’re doing now our grandparents and parents did in the kitchen? I can still remember my mother doing that.”

The group bonded so much over its love of cookbooks that nobody batted an eye when Garner confessed that she has two nightly rituals to relax before bedtime: “Reading cookbooks and looking at floor plans. It’s quirky, I know.”

At last, it was Carrigg’s turn to explain his Bolognese choices. When he got to part about the anchovies, Felix exclaimed, “Oh, wow!” But the group raved about his creation. On the table across the way, only a few pasta strands remained.

