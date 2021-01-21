Convicted former Flagstaff Rep. Renzi receives last-minute pardon from President Trump

Renzi appealed his conviction all the way to the Supreme Court, but the court decided against hearing the case, upholding his conviction in 2015. Renzi was sent to prison in February of that year and was released in January of 2017.

In pardoning Renzi, the Trump administration cited support from several current and former Republican members of Congress, including Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma.

"[Renzi's] constituents considered him a strong advocate for better housing, quality education, and improved healthcare — especially for the underprivileged and Native Americans," a statement from the Trump administration regarding the pardon read. "He is the father of 12 children and a loving and devoted husband."

During Renzi’s campaign for a presidential pardon, he alleged that investigators illegally wiretapped conversations between Renzi and his attorneys, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony into the trial.

That campaign also included the production of a short documentary arguing his case and a letter to the Justice Department asking for an investigation into the allegations of misconduct by prosecutors.