Continental Country Club’s HOA files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Bliss said they believe that most of the leaks are in the upper portion of Lake Elaine and targeting repairs toward that section of the lake would go a long way in solving the problem.

Bliss said after the court held the HOA in contempt last year, the homeowners approached the HOA about ways to move forward, but their offers were rebuffed and the HOA decided to move forward with bankruptcy instead.

But Bliss also took issue with the HOA’s suggestion that the issue over Lake Elaine was the primary cause of the bankruptcy. He said the HOA has several other significant expenses and issues that have prevented it from properly facing those issues.

Indeed, in a letter to HOA members, Held said the organization also has a $600,000 balloon payment on a loan taken out in 2011 for the installation of a new irrigation system.

Bliss said the HOA also has lots of deferred maintenance fees, while also having some of the lowest member fees in the state.

Based on the HOA’s rules, those fees can only be raised by a two-thirds vote by all members.