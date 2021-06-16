Containment increases on Slate and Cornville fires

The Slate Fire located about 23 miles north of Flagstaff is now 33% contained, Coconino National Forest officials announced Tuesday night.

The fire’s growth also appears to have slowed significantly. According to the Forest Service, it is still just over 11,000 acres in size.

The fire, which originated near the summit of Slate Mountain, had forced the closure of Highway 180 for over a week. That road reopened late Monday night.

Significant portions of the national forest near the fire remain closed to the public as fire operations continue.

There are now 177 personnel assigned to the fire including several hotshot crews, fire engines, water trucks, bull dozers and two helicopters.

To the south, the Cornville Fire that began Sunday and had initially forced evacuations, is now 74% contained.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

