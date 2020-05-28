Construction work begins at Coconino Estates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Residential work at the Coconino Estates neighborhood began this week and will continue through the fall of 2022, the city announced.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with occasional work on Fridays. The work will start on the Navajo Road portion of the project from Fort Valley Road to the east side of the Hopi Drive intersection. Improvements include replacing the existing water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure. Additionally, sidewalks will be installed within city right-of-way along both sides of Navajo Road, the city stated in a press release.

Navajo Road will be closed to through traffic while work is underway. A detour route will direct non-residential traffic around the closure. Residential access for mail, deliveries, trash, recycling and emergency services will be maintained.

Those seeking more information can sign up for weekly electronic updates. Email a request to news@coconinoestates.com.

