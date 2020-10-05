 Skip to main content
Construction closes lanes on US 89A near House Rock Road and the Vermilion Cliffs
Sunrise near Lees Ferry on the Vermilion Cliffs, a common sight along U.S. 89A on a loop around the Arizona-Utah border. Photo by Seth Muller

 SETH MULLER Features Editor

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weekday travel delays on US 89A near House Rock Road and the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Coconino County while intermittent lane closures are in place for pavement maintenance.

The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, Oct. 5, and ending Wednesday, Oct. 7.

ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment as the road will be narrowed to one lane with alternating north- and southbound travel between milepost 549 and 566.

Flaggers will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays

