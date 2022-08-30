Construction begins on Schultz Creek flood mitigation in Flagstaff

Crews recently broke ground on a flood mitigation project in the Schultz Creek watershed of Flagstaff, signaling progress toward long-term solutions for frequent flooding that has inundated downstream neighborhoods following the Pipeline Fire.

The Schultz Creek Detention Basin project will see a 20-acre parcel of city land near the Schultz Creek Trailhead transformed into a series of detention basins that can capture and slow floodwaters moving through Schultz Creek. While this is only the first of many planned flood mitigation projects in the area, some area residents remain concerned that it will be insufficient to mitigate flood risk until other infrastructural improvements are completed. The project is on track to be finished by the end of October.

After watershed damage from the Pipeline Fire created a pattern of frequent and severe post-fire flooding in the Flagstaff neighborhood of Coconino Estates, the city applied for and received a $2.4 million emergency federal grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service to use toward an emergency mitigation dubbed the Schultz Creek Detention Basin project. With this grant, as well as a 25% match of $600,000 from the City of Flagstaff, the city has contracted Fann Contracting to build a series of detention basins that are expected to hold “40-50 acre feet” — roughly 2.2 million cubic feet — of water, sediment and debris that flood from Schultz Creek, said city incident commander and streets section director Scott Overton.

This detention basin system “allows a regulated release at the downstream side, so we're not overwhelming downstream infrastructure,” Overton said. He expects the impacts of these basins should be “huge in terms of metering that water out into the underground system that's just downstream.”

Downstream is a culvert that crosses below Highway 180 and has become routinely overwhelmed during recent flood events, causing floodwaters to overtop the highway and reach into adjacent neighborhoods. According to Overton, this culvert was designed to handle about 100 cubic feet per second (cfs) of stream flow. But during some of the larger storms this season, that culvert was bombard with flows “likely over 800 cfs” Overton said.

For flooded resident Kyle House, who is a geologist and flood specialist, the Schultz Creek Detention basins are “a good thing.”

“But it doesn’t solve our culvert problem,” he said. In his view, the culvert is so drastically undersized for current conditions that he’s unconvinced the new detention basin will solve the problem.

“Once that thing is filled up, it can still convey enough water to overwhelm the culvert,” he said.

Eventually expanding the problematic culvert is part of the long-term plan, Overton said, along with “on-forest” mitigation efforts that will help restore the burned watershed and slow floodwaters at the source.

“We don't just build the basins and stop there,” he said. “We've got to continue to put the pressure on on-forest measures to be a support to the basins themselves.”

Actualizing these other long-term projects will largely depend on funding opportunities, which the city and county are actively exploring. Recently, the county made a request for $150 million in federal funding to address flood mitigation related to the Pipeline Fire, and the city is exploring increases to storm water fees and the passage of bonds to fund capital improvements. The Schultz Basin Detention Basin project came first, Overton said, because it was the first to receive the requisite funding.

“Just from a sheer response standpoint, the urgency was we have an opportunity, we have the funding, let's deliver it as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’re on a very aggressive timeline to move as quickly as possible, weather permitting.”

As far as weather is concerned, the risk is that substantial rainfall will cause flooding in the construction zone, but according to storm water manager Ed Schenk, the construction process is taking safeguards to prevent this. He said they’re “starting from the lowermost basin and working up towards the creek,” effectively leaving the basins disconnected from Schultz Creek until they are functional.

Crews could still encounter bedrock, which Schenk said could potentially delay progress and increase the cost. But one week in, constructions is “so far, so good,” Schenk said.

These measures might be necessary, but it’s also hard to watch forest turn into detention basins, said local resident Andrew Meyer. He frequents the area near the construction site, which hosts multiple access points for nearby trails.

“It’s a little sad to see so much forest being disturbed, but I support it,” Meyer said. The parcel was “undeveloped forest,” he said, and crews so far “took out a bunch of trees and cleared a lot of brush.”

“It’s acres of raw dirt and altered land now, sculpted into a retention basin” Meyer said. According to a construction worker on site, the final product will include a type of erosion control “mattress” on the raised berms, but keep the bottom of the retention basins as uncovered soil where plant life can re-establish.

The relationship between the final product and the forest users who frequent the area has been a concern since the earliest design stages, Overton said. Project designers were able to come up with a design that was able to “accommodate both trail access and parking in the area.”

In the meantime, Overton requests that residents give the Schultz Creek Detention Basin construction zone a wide berth, so as not to interrupt the progress.

“We know everybody wants to see it or be a part of it, or access the trails,” he said. “We're not trying to stop forest access, but we'd like to try to find a better way than through the construction site.”

The project is on track to be completed by the end of October, as stipulated by the terms of the emergency grant funding — if not sooner. While the basins won’t completely remove the threat of flooding before the end of monsoon season, Overton noted that this project managed to move relatively quickly, considering that it received input from the Flagstaff Open Space Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, and Water Commission.

“Now, seven weeks post fire, we're delivering what I think is a very impactful storm water project in direct alignment with Schultz Creek that will provide great benefit to the citizens downstream,” he said.