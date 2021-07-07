Conservation groups oppose removal as wildlife managers monitor Mexican gray wolf near Flagstaff

That road is the official boundary for the current wolf recovery program. The rules of that program states that wolves should not be north of that boundary.

And Renn said it is natural for young wolves to disperse long distances in order to establish their own territory. Anubis was born just last year to a pack of Mexican gray wolves living on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico and is being tracked through the use of a radio collar.

And Renn said the forest around Flagstaff and north to the Grand Canyon is good habitat for Mexican Gray Wolves.

“That Anubis is here is something we're celebrating,” Renn told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Even if he is around the outskirts of Flagstaff, you know, that's not ideal for a wolf, but that's not inherently dangerous or bad for him. We're surrounded by national forests so there is suitable habitat, there's lots of elk in the area and he's been reported just eating on elk carcasses.”

But Renn added that there may be risks to capturing the wolf and there have been times when wolves have been injured or even died while wildlife managers were trying to capture them. And she said all the same dangers faced by the wolf here, cars and guns, also exist on the Gila National Forest.