Comprehensive oncology clinic opens at Flagstaff Medical Center

Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) opened a new medical oncology clinic at the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) in July that offers comprehensive cancer services in one location for northern Arizona residents.

The clinic — called the NAH Medical Group–Medical Oncology Clinic -- offers a variety of cancer services for northern Arizona patients, including medical and radiation oncology and infusion. Its team has a number of specialists in different areas, including radiologists, pathologists, social workers and mastectomy fitters, as well as a nurse navigator, clinical pharmacist and genetic counselor.

The idea is to support patients through their treatment by responding to physical, emotional and social needs that might arise in their care.

“I want patients to be able to come here and have all the answers they need to be supported, to be able to call in and ask questions so that they can approach whatever treatment it is without fear," said Deborah Lindquist, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who leads the clinic.

Oncology care in Flagstaff had been previously available in smaller practices throughout the city. While the dispersed options are still open for local patients, medical professionals who work at the new clinic say combining different cancer services in one location has benefits for both staff and patients.

“It definitely takes a multidisciplinary approach to be able to collectively care for all our oncology patients," said oncology service line administrator Amy Stapleton, BSN, RN, OCN. " ... By us opening up here, it allows us to have medical oncology, radiation oncology, as well as infusion services at one location -- which also allows our team members to collaborate in a bit more depth."

The clinic first opened July 11 after “a lot of behind-the-scenes work.” A space in FMC’s west campus was remodeled and there was an effort made to communicate the changes to services offered.

It has two patient entryways: one for radiation oncology on the north side of the building, and one on the east side for medical oncology and outpatient infusion. These share a reception area to allow patients to easily access both areas of service as needed.

“It might start from somebody having an abnormal mammogram, for instance, and then they might need to come and see a medical oncologist and see what next needs to happen,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist added: “Often we work with all the surgeons and radiation doctors and medical oncology together. ... Sometimes it's helping with the diagnosis, sometimes they already have the diagnosis and we’re involved in how best to treat it. Then afterwards, it’s follow-up. Patients who have had cancer, they need to be followed regularly, need to know when they need CT scans or when they need mammograms. So we take care of that for them as well.”

The clinic also has plans for research getting started that focuses on breast cancer

“I think the importance of bringing the comprehensive program to Flagstaff is bringing all of their necessary care into, or closer to, [patients’] backyard,” Stapleton said. “We service patients all across northern Arizona, and being able to have one dedicated place for them to go takes a lot of that fear and that anxiety away for them.”

More about the clinic can be found at nahealth.com/cancer-centers-northern-arizona-healthcare, or by calling 928-773-2271.