Company using data to analyze sustainability in Flagstaff’s rental sector

For sustainability-minded residents, green home improvements can be an enticing investment -- whether that's installing solar roof panels or bettering attic insulation to battle the elements.

But when it comes to rental units, sustainable factors such as a home’s energy efficiency can be unclear to tenants, and there is often less incentive to invest in property improvements, according to a company gathering data on Flagstaff’s rental sector.

The company, RentLabs, is looking to combat the issue by making rental features more transparent in the city. The hope is that by making property improvements publicly accessible on the RentLabs website, it will lead to a rental sector in Flagstaff that is both more efficient and cost-effective.

The RentLabs website says the service is like “Yelp for rental properties, but without the nasty reviews.”

On Thursday, after being delayed by the pandemic, RentLabs partnered with the Flagstaff Sustainability Program to kick off a volunteer effort to gather more information from tenants and landlords on the rental units in the city.

The partnership comes as the City of Flagstaff has looked to take an increasingly bold approach to climate action, most recently approving a goal of attaining carbon neutrality in the city by 2030.