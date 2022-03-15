You can skip paying for parking at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Here's how.

Travelers departing from the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport now have a way to skip paying for parking.

Mountain Line recently launched an on-demand transportation service that takes riders between the airport and any destination within Flagstaff. At $2, it's significantly cheaper than paying for parking at the airport.

The Mountain Line GO! program began on March 1. Travelers can request a ride on-demand or schedule one up to 14 days ahead of their trip through the Mountain Line GO! app.

The airport transportation service is part of a grant-funded microtransit program, according to Estella Hollander, mobility planner for Mountain Line. Hollander explained they first implemented in November 2021 within the Huntingon-Industrial corridor to service the number of human-service agencies in the area that don't have convenient access to public transit.

They then decided to bring the service to the airport as there are currently no public transportation options that travel there, Hollander said. It can also be challenging to find other cost-effective rideshare options to the airport because of its location outside the city.

“Flagstaff is fortunate to have both a robust transit system and a thriving airport, and this pilot program brings a low-cost and efficient connection between the two entities,” Flagstaff City Councilmember and NAIPTA Board Chair Adam Shimoni said.

The service is only available within city limits for now. However, Hollander said similar microtransit options may roll out in the future. The pilot program is set to run through June 30, and the data will be used to determine how Flagstaff can use microtransit solutions.

"This could be a good stepping stone in future planning to see if how this works or if this should be something more permanent," Hollander said.

How does it work?

The shuttle travels both to and from the airport on an on-demand basis. Riders can book a ride via the Mountain Line GO! app. Those without access to a smartphone can do so by calling 928-679-8989 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

It is a shared-ride service, so other people may be on the vehicle if they are headed in the same direction around the same time. The vehicle may also make multiple stops along the way.

The service currently costs $2 per ride and can be paid via the app or in exact cash upon boarding. Service hours are from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Any rides prior to 6:30 a.m. must be booked by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Visit mountainline.az.gov/goairport for more information.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

