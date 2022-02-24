Winter weather brings fresh obstacles for bike lane pilot program

Wednesday’s snowfall presented new challenges to a protected bike lane pilot program in Flagstaff.

The program, which involved installation of curb barriers and plastic rods to separate about 2 miles of bike lane on Beaver Street and Butler Avenue, was designed to make multi-modal transportation safer and more appealing to the public. But with the added complications of winter weather, some cyclists report the opposite effect.

“It’s a mess,” said Scott Heinsius, avid cyclist and owner of Cosmic Cycles in Flagstaff.

Because of the concrete barriers, the pilot lanes require specialized plowing after snowfall. But when Heinsius commuted to work Thursday morning, well after snow had stopped falling, he found that the pilot bike lanes remained unplowed, forcing him onto the street.

“There's cars everywhere and it's icy,” Heinsius said. “And now there's less room than there would have been before these pilot lanes.”

The lanes are definitely more “maintenance intensive,” said Samuel Beckett, public works street director.

Currently, the city has just one tool — A Bobcat skid-steer — that is capable of plowing between the barriers, but it is in the process of acquiring two more Toolcats that will be well-suited to the task.

The versatile pieces of equipment were already on the docket to be purchased for multiple uses by the city, and the order was expedited with the implementation of the bike lane pilot program. Supply chain problems meant, however, that as of Wednesday’s storm, the Toolcats had still not been delivered.

“Like anything else, heavy equipment is in the same boat with delays and backorders,” said Beckett.

Even if the Toolcats had been available, it’s unclear whether the pilot lanes would have been plowed in a timely manner.

“Multiple vehicle strikes” during Tuesday and Wednesday’s snowfall substantially damaged five or six of the concrete barriers, sending chunks of concrete into the bike lanes, Beckett reported. The debris was substantial enough that it required removal by hand before the lane could be plowed.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, city street crews were still addressing the broken barriers, and the pilot lanes remained clogged.

Encountering problems is part of the pilot program, said Scott Overton, streets section director. From the outset, it was anticipated that this program would meet obstacles and opportunities to learn. In that respect, the experiment is ongoing, Overton said.

“We won't have any final recommendations or real data to chew on until spring at the soonest," he said.

Assuming that the damage incurred over this week’s storm was a fluke and that the right tools can get the pilot lanes plowed in a timely manner, that still may not be enough to make them safe in winter weather, said cyclist Joe Krahulik.

“The other issue has to do with the way that cinders from the roadways wash into and are swept into the bike lanes,” Krahulik said.

A road maintenance staple used to create traction, cinders have a tendency to collect between the curb and concrete barriers of the pilot lanes.

“The buildup of cinders creates a situation where your bike tires are effectively floating on loose marbles that roll around on the hard asphalt,” Krahulik said.

The resulting riding conditions are “unnerving, even dangerous.”

Despite these issues, Krahulik praised the pilot lanes as a “step in the right direction,” and Heinsius agreed that they represented a “good effort” on behalf of the city to make multi-modal transportation safer.

Recent winter weather complications are evidence that the current design may not be the “final solution,” Heinsius said.

As long as the city is going to be dedicating tools to plow the lanes, he believes a superior option would be fully separated lanes above the roadway and out of reach for cinders and vehicle strikes.

“That would really the ultimate goal for safety of pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

