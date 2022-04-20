Wind-driven Tunnel Fire swells to nearly 20,000 acres

The Tunnel Fire continued to grow northeast of Flagstaff on Wednesday, with high winds again pushing the blaze to a staggering size of 19,712 acres.

The fire, which first started Sunday before growing dramatically Tuesday, has forced the evacuations of hundreds of households with officials estimating "dozens" of homes have been lost. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Wednesday, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to stay prepared for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

The Northern Arizona Type 3 team is currently deployed, with a Type 1 team from the Pacific Northwest expected to arrive Thursday and a transition to take place Friday.

Crews worked to build lines on the western side of the fire Tuesday and into Wednesday, as well as attempting to secure the fire's edge in hopes of protecting structures within the Timberline and Wupatki Trails subdivisions.

The goal was to keep the fire from passing Forest Road 420, Operations Section Chief Steve Van Kirk said during a community meeting Wednesday evening. The fire did have some northern movement due to the wind, but officials said there was good progress to the east as well as in the area where the fire originated.

Small fires, known as "spotting," were observed in the area at around 11 a.m. Soon, the spotting was everywhere, according to fire information officer Dick Fleishman.

Fleishman said that, rather than being thoroughly burned, the Timberline area is more of a "mosaic," with many unburned houses remaining.

"A lot of it was spot fires, a lack of people doing some kind of defensible space," Fleishman said, "and some of it is just plain damn unlucky."

Sunset Crater National Monument is also within the burn area. The monument's social media page reported that the visitor center was spared and culturally significant items safely evacuated, but that fires continue nearby and the monument has been "burned in its entirety."

Hand crews and bulldozers worked Wednesday to secure the western flank and in the subdivisions, as well as trying to keep the fire from spreading up the steep slopes of O'Leary Peak.

There's no word when residents will be allowed back into the evacuated areas.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said it's still very much an "active fire scene" and they're trying to balance safety with the understandable desire to return home.

The decision will ultimately be made by all agencies involved.

"We need to have it safe to get in," Driscoll said. "We will get you in as soon as we possibly can, but we have to do it safely first."

It's still not clear how many houses have been destroyed, but Driscoll estimated it was around 25 during Wednesday night's meeting. Numerous stories of lost homes and calls for assistance have appeared on social media in recent days. Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the Tunnel Fire should contact the United Way by texting UWNAZRESPONSE to 41444. Donations will be used to support families with immediate needs and as they rebuild and return to their homes.

All people evacuated as a result of the Tunnel Fire should contact the county's call center at 928-679-8525 to provide their addresses and contact information so that the team can communicate directly with them regarding re-entry and the status of their home. An assistance center is also set to open at 2176 N. Vickey St. Thursday morning to connect those impacted with any needed resources.

Fire crews will see little reprieve in the coming days. The National Weather Service in Bellemont issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, with strong winds and low relative humidity expected in portions of northern Arizona from Seligman to Flagstaff to Springerville and northward.

Affected areas include locations near Buffalo Pass, Doney Park, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Page, Tuba City, Williams, Winslow and more.

The forecast calls for southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph., and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Brian Klimowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bellemont, explained the next few days will stay windy and breezy with low humidity, creating conditions ripe for rapid wildfire growth. The conditions are expected to continue into Thursday night, especially in the Doney Park area.

Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for late this week could provide much-needed relief as soon as Friday.

Unfortunately, Klimowski said those conditions will again be accompanied by stronger winds with gusts up to 50 mph. Conditions should be a bit lighter over the weekend, with 15 to 25 mph winds shifting to the north. The windy conditions are forecast to return next week, as typical of spring in Flagstaff, and it will likely continue throughout the rest of the season.

"Folks, we have entered our fire season," Klimowski said. "And it's going to be a long one this year."

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

