Wednesday community market comes to downtown Flagstaff

“I have seen what the Sunday market started as,” she said. “I have seen how the community comes out and supports and loves the Sunday market. ...It really is to experience a sense of community and I wanted to create that [in the downtown area] as well.”

While the downtown market is very similar to the farmer's market already occurring on Sunday nights, part of its origin comes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a conversation off and on for many, many years,” Babbott said. “What has changed is the reality that the pandemic really made people look at downtown spaces differently. It made businesses, the community and local government ask questions about what new opportunities can we collaborate on to keep our downtown businesses vibrant and successful.”

He mentioned a street closure early on that allowed businesses to expand into an open air environment.

Eventually, the hope is for the market to become a signature event in Flagstaff.