Weather-related impacts to solid waste and airport services in Flagstaff

  • Updated
Snow bins

Due to winter weather, residential and commercial trash and recycling services have been delayed to Feb. 24, or as soon as they are accessible. 

 Sean Golightly

Inclement weather has impacted City solid waste and airport services. For the safety of City personnel, residents, and equipment, the City is suspending residential and commercial trash and recycling services for the remainder of the day. Service will remain on a delayed schedule for the rest of the week. Any areas that were not serviced prior to this closure will be serviced tomorrow, Feb. 24, or as soon as they are accessible.

Additionally, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport closed its runway as of 8:30 a.m. this morning due to unsafe conditions. Crews continue to perform snow removal operations to keep up with the additional snow fall forecast throughout the day. Every attempt will be made to reopen the runway as soon as possible.

For questions related to solid waste services, please email solidwastesolutions@flagstaffaz.gov or call at 928-213-2110. For questions related to the airport, please email Tim Skinner, Airport Operations Manager, at TSkinner@flagstaffaz.gov.

