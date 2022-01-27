'We can’t sleep': Southside residents call for noise ordinance

During Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting, residents, business owners and councilmembers deliberated over the need for an enforceable noise ordinance. In recent years, the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) has received an increasing number of noise complaints that are difficult to address within the “ambiguity” of the current “unreasonable noise standard,” said Deputy Chief Paul Lasiewicki.

“The majority of complaints that we’ve received have been from the Southside, where there are residents that have lived there for a very long time,” said Lasiewicki. “The residential area is very well-established, as is the business area. They are truly incompatible.”

But that has not always been the case, said Southside resident Candace Ryan, who testified that persistent and intrusive noise from a nearby business has impeded the sleep, work performance, and general quality of life for her and her neighbors.

“We’re struggling over here,” Ryan said. “When we first moved here, we could enjoy our house. Now we cannot enjoy our house.”

For Ryan, the change came with new ownership of an unnamed “tavern” adjacent to her Southside home. The previous business was reasonable, Ryan said, and she and her neighbors had no problem coexisting with the general operation, including live music, of the business. But under new ownership, the business was turned into a “nightclub, a thumping college bar,” that she said has become intolerable as a neighbor.

The noise is “not just heard, it’s felt,” Ryan said. “Multiple times a week, weekdays not excluded.”

Malisa Szalkiewicz, who owns commercial space on the Southside that houses the Northern Arizona Yoga Center, Morning Glory Café, and Evans Fish and Chips, voiced similar concerns.

“This is an emotional issue because it involves sleep for individuals,” she said. “I definitely think there needs to be strong consideration for what is not only healthy for me as a business owner, but for my neighbors.”

Craig Bouchard, owner of the Southside Tavern, said he had been subjected to multiple visits from FPD and a “nonsensical interpretation of the nuisance party ordinance.” Unsettled by the numerous times his neighbors complained about his business, Bouchard went as far as hiring a private investigator to collect data on decibel levels throughout the city, and urged Council to take a similar data-driven approach before adopting any sort of noise ordinance.

“I think that change is necessary,” Bouchard said. “But that change must be done with more research and input.”

As part of the discussion, FPD presented numerous ordinance options based on other Arizona municipalities, but all came with a price tag exceeding $18,000 for the training and equipment necessary to objectively enforce noise limits.

“That is the bulk of what our training budget is right now,” said Senior Assistant City Attorney Marianne Sullivan. “We would need oncoming and recurring funds to support any type of ordinance like this.”

Sticker shock and the generally complicated nature of the issue elicited differing responses from members of city council. Councilmember Adam Shimoni said he would rather avoid an ordinance in favor of messaging that would encourage offending businesses to “be a good neighbor,” but he conceded that change might not be enough.

“Sometimes you need that backing [of an ordinance] to see a change,” he added.

City council decided to move forward with the process of crafting an ordinance by convening leadership and initiating town hall meetings to solicit public input. Such community outreach should take place in February and March.

The stance was more or less shared by Councilmember Regina Salas, who emphasized the need for community buy-in.

“It will be about taking ownership of our own businesses, our own homes and being respectful to everyone in our community,” she said.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy suggested that there should be ways to pursue an ordinance without spending the large sum quoted by FPD, and leaned upon the idea that the discussion was complicated by our value system.

“The basic issue here is freedom,” Councilmember McCarthy said. “There are two kinds of freedom. There’s freedom to go out and raise hell, make a whole bunch of noise and not give a damn about anybody else. That’s freedom, and that’s wonderful. But there’s also ... if someone’s trying to sleep, they need freedom from noise. If people cannot have peace and quiet in their own home, where can they go?”

“There’s a big difference between a special event and living with consistent noise that keeps you from sleeping,” said Vice Mayor Becky Daggett. “This is more than a surface-level quality-of-life issue, this is a health-and-safety issue. I, too, would like a little more outreach, then I’d be ready to adopt an ordinance.”

Mayor Paul Deasy expressed concerns that the optional ordinances, as presented by FPD, contained decibel limits that were unreasonable even for residential activity, citing figures that would put the noise of laughter and hot tubs above the allowed limits.

“Are we going to outlaw hot tubs?” he asked. “There’s real concerns with me that with that low of level of decibels, it is going to take the rights away of people wanting to be in their backyards.”

Deasy also noted that the limits outlined in the presented ordinances would allow more noise from passing vehicles than they would from residents and private property owners.

Councilmember Miranda Sweet drew attention to the fact that this is not the first time the city has had to mediate relationships between residents and noisy neighbors. In 2018, complaints over the noise produced by events in Wheeler Park spurred the city to create a special event noise ordinance for the area. The solution was largely successful, Sweet said.

“I feel like we can do that again. We can come up with a compromise," she said.

She added her sympathy for Southside residents.

“I can’t imagine being home and not being able to relax,” she said. “However, I feel that we should not do this right away. We have a lot of businesses to communicate with, a lot of residences to communicate with. I think that just dropping this tonight might not be the way to go on this.”

