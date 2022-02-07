Volunteers needed for unsheltered activism with Annual Point in Time Count

The City of Flagstaff is still in need of volunteers for the annual Point in Time (PIT) Count to occur Feb. 23-25. This count documents the number of unsheltered people in Flagstaff and collects survey feedback to better understand and address the needs of the unsheltered population.

Trained City of Flagstaff and Coconino County employees, social service agencies and volunteers will join mobile outreach teams that will locate individuals, families and youth experiencing homelessness as well as staff booths to conduct surveys at libraries and various locations.

Volunteers interested in contributing to the success of the annual PIT count are encouraged to attend a virtual training Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. A recording of the training will also be made available for later viewing.

For more information, or to sign up for a volunteer position, visit the 2022 PIT Sign-Up Sheet. Links to both the virtual training and the sign-up sheet can also be found on the City of Flagstaff website under “Media Releases.”

Annual PIT counts are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Local data collected during the count is shared at the local, state and national level to determine funding received by unsheltered services in Coconino County.

Those experiencing homelessness who complete the PIT survey are eligible for a participation incentive of five dollars in Better Bucks, a hygiene kit or a snack pack.

For more information, please contact Sarah Rendon with Catholic Charities at msrendon@cc-az.org or 928-909-7731, Holly Creager with Flagstaff Shelter Services at holly@flagshelter.org or 928-607-7269, or James Kennedy at Northland Family Help Center at jkennedy@northlandfamily.org or 760- 805-5803.

