UPDATED: Museum Fire flooding closes Cedar Avenue as county issues shelter in place orders

8:45 p.m. update: The following email was sent to Museum Flood Area residents Tuesday evening and put out as a press release: Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff will be working tonight on cleaning up from the flood event in the Museum Flood Area. Residents of the area should thoroughly read the following:

- STEP BACK: Today, residents were seen observing the flash flood flows very close to the water. This is extremely dangerous. There can be surges in flows, which can easily sweep people, particularly children, off their feet. Do not get close to the flood water. This video was taken today at the Linda Vista Culvert https://bit.ly/3ib1nde

- DEBRIS ON PROPERTY: If you have debris on your property, then you should move the debris to the street if you are able. This will help County and City Public Works crews sweep the debris with their heavy equipment.

- SANDBAGS: Pre-filled sandbags are available beginning at County Health and Human Services 2625 N. King St. tomorrow, July 14 at 8 a.m. The self-fill station will remain available on a continuing basis.

- PARKED CARS: If you live on one of the streets that has debris as a result of the flood, then please do not park your car on the streets. Parked cars on these streets prevent the sandbags from doing their job: protecting your property.