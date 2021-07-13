UPDATED: Museum Fire flooding closes Cedar Avenue as county issues shelter in place orders

8:45 p.m. update: The following email was sent to Museum Flood Area residents Tuesday evening and put out as a press release: Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff will be working tonight on cleaning up from the flood event in the Museum Flood Area. Residents of the area should thoroughly read the following:
- STEP BACK: Today, residents were seen observing the flash flood flows very close to the water. This is extremely dangerous. There can be surges in flows, which can easily sweep people, particularly children, off their feet. Do not get close to the flood water. This video was taken today at the Linda Vista Culvert https://bit.ly/3ib1nde
- DEBRIS ON PROPERTY: If you have debris on your property, then you should move the debris to the street if you are able. This will help County and City Public Works crews sweep the debris with their heavy equipment.
- SANDBAGS: Pre-filled sandbags are available beginning at County Health and Human Services 2625 N. King St. tomorrow, July 14 at 8 a.m. The self-fill station will remain available on a continuing basis.
- PARKED CARS: If you live on one of the streets that has debris as a result of the flood, then please do not park your car on the streets. Parked cars on these streets prevent the sandbags from doing their job: protecting your property.
- MORE RAIN: Additional rain is expected tonight on the Museum burn scar between the hours of 1 a.m. – 3 a.m. This means that people in the area need to be alert and be prepared to shelter in place. Charge your phones. Assemble a Stay Kit with the following:
o First aid kit
o Pet supplies
o Manual can opener
o Cell phone & charger
o Personal hygiene items
o Cash (e.g., small bills and coins)
o Flashlight(s) with extra batteries
o 72 hours worth of food and water
o Copy of Family Communication Plan
o Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
o Prescription medications and eyeglasses
o Important papers (e.g., insurance and financial)
- TRACK WEATHER: For the latest Museum Fire scar weather conditions and NWS notifications, please visit https://www.weather.gov/fgz/MuseumFireFloodRisk - SIGN UP FOR EMERGENCY ALERTS: www.coconino.az.gov/ready
- MUSEUM FLOOD AREA CALL CENTER: The Call Center will be operational again tomorrow, July 14. Hours of operation may shift depending on any weather events that may occur. The number is 928-679-8525.
- STAY IN TOUCH: Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff are providing updates on websites and social media: coconino.az.gov, twitter.com/coconinocounty, and facebook.com/coconinocounty | flagstaff.az.gov, facebook.com/CityofFlagstaff
If you would like to be added to this email distribution list, please send an email to museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov.
Original story: Shelter in place orders and road closures have been issued resulting from a late-afternoon downpour on the Museum Fire burn scar area.
Coconino County announced around 2:30 p.m. that residents in the Museum Fire Flood area, which includes the neighborhoods of Mt. Elden Estates and Sunnyside and residents in areas of North Paradise Road and Grandview Drive, should shelter in place. The county also advised residents that are outdoors to seek high ground.
About an hour after flooding first began, Cedar Avenue was closed temporarily from Fourth Street to West Street, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The City of Flagstaff says commuters should not attempt to travel through the floodwaters, and to use an alternate route.
Flooding in Sunnyside is also causing significant challenges for Mountain Line bus routes, resulting in detours, the transportation service announced.
Currently, a Route 2 detour has resulted in stops 8/23 (Cedar and West) and 9/22 (Cedar and Aris) being closed. Along Route 7, stops 10-15 (Stops on 6th Ave., West St., and Cedar Ave) are closed. Mountain Line is asking riders to use nearby stops as an alternative to the affected stops.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning earlier in the day for the Museum Fire burn scar area and Mt. Elden Estates neighborhood that lasted until 4:30 p.m.
A flood advisory remains in effect for the Coconino and Yavapai counties until 7:30 p.m. This includes Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.
By 5 p.m. flooding in Sunnyside was beginning to subside. City street crews are currently working to clear Cedar Avenue and other streets of debris.