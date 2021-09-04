Tynkertopia celebrates grand opening of new facility

Hours and registration

Tynkertopia is located at 3330 E. Elder Drive in Flagstaff, Arizona. The program is open to unaccompanied children in the Siler Homes neighborhood and to all children accompanied by their families. Admission is free.

To sign up, parents and guardians can visit Tynkertopia during hours of operation to fill out a registration form.

Hours for families:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Closed

Hours for unaccompanied children from Siler Homes:

Tuesday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free meals are provided for kids each day the community center is open and are donated by St. Mary’s Food Bank. Tynkertopia also hosts field trips, birthday parties and scheduled classes found on the program's website: www.tynkertopia.org.