Tunnel Fire engulfs area northeast of Flagstaff, forces evacuations

Hundreds of residents are under evacuation after a fast-moving, wind-fueled wildfire whipped through 6,000 acres northeast of Flagstaff on Tuesday, destroying dozens of structures.

The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, first started Sunday afternoon. The acreage remained in the double digits throughout Monday and into Tuesday until high winds quickly caused the fire to swell to 100 acres by noon. Officials said it hit an estimated 6,000 acres by 5 p.m., with no containment. Flame lengths were up to 100 feet high, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire grew substantially due to high winds, eventually pushing the blaze across Highway 89.

“It’s blowing hard, and we have ash falling on the highway,” said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll acknowledged that the rapid events had taken a toll on nearby residents.

"I think we all realize what a difficult day this has been for many," Driscoll said. "We expected or anticipated this for the last several years and have been able to dodge that until today."

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Tuesday evening, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

Driscoll estimated that "dozens" of homes had likely been destroyed, but they were unable to get into the area to get an official count as the fire was still too dangerous.

The county will attempt to identify and notify the owners of any of the destroyed homes in the coming days.

He noted that there were multiple reports of people stuck in their homes and at least one home fire crews weren't able to reach. Some also chose to stay despite evacuation orders.

Officials are committed to getting people back into their homes as soon as safely possible, Driscoll said.

The area, however, will likely remain closed for the next 48 hours.

More than 2,000 homes are located in the area and an estimated 700 were already under evacuation Tuesday -- along with more than 1,000 animals.

An estimated 200 personnel are working to contain the blaze.

Forest officials were unable to explain how the fire progressed since it was first reported Sunday and why resources weren't called in sooner. One resident questioned how a small fire grew to 6,000 acres barely a day and a half later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A team will go in within the coming days to attempt to determine the cause and how exactly it progressed.

Current firefighting resources include five hand crews, 15 engines and three dozers. Air tankers were ordered to help contain the blaze in the early afternoon, but they were grounded due to high winds. True Brown, fire management officer for the Flagstaff Ranger District, said they're constantly reassessing when it will be safe to get back in the air.

A Type I incident management team has been ordered, officials said, and Personnel, assets and resources from the team are expected to arrive over the next two days.

The blaze appeared to be moving northeast away from the more heavily populated areas of Flagstaff, toward Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and volcanic cinders, said Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith.

“It’s good in that it’s not headed toward a very populated area, and it’s headed toward less fuel,” he said. “But depending on the intensity of the fire, fire can still move across cinders.”

Fire and law enforcement agencies that were knocking on doors to warn of evacuations Tuesday were forced to pull out to avoid getting trapped by the flames, Paxton said. Arizona Public Service Co. shut off power to about 625 customers to keep firefighters safe, a spokeswoman said.

Ali Taranto rushed to Flagstaff from Winslow, where she works at a hospital, to check on a property she owns that was threatened by the wildfire. She also was getting messages to check on a neighbor who she found didn't have access to oxygen while the power was out and didn't have the strength to manually open her garage door to evacuate.

Taranto said the neighbor was “disoriented and gasping for air” when she reached her. Firefighters in the area helped get the garage door open and the neighbor to the hospital, she said. Taranto was looking for a shelter for the neighbor's two dogs.

By the time Taranto left the area, the highway into Flagstaff was shut down and she had to drive an extra two hours back home. At least two other neighbors didn't evacuate, she said.

“To see flames several yards away from your property line and to hear the propane tanks bursting in the background, it was very surreal,” Taranto said. “Ash falling down. It was crazy.”

The strong winds were expected to continue overnight before decreasing in the coming days, according to Brian Klimowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bellemont. Winds were expected to decrease to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts upwards of 25 miles per hour. Another system was forecast to move into the area later in the week, again bringing strong winds.

Fire isn't new to this area, either. The same communities were hit by the Schultz Fire in 2010 and the fire is currently burning throughout that burn scar.

With this experience, the county has already declared a local state of emergency and requested both state and federal resources, Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said.

"This is the time, as we've done in the past, for neighbors to help neighbors," Horstman said.

As fire season seems to start earlier and earlier, fire officials are gauging not if, but when, they will close the forest.

Coconino National Forest land was closed for a portion of the summer during two of the last three years due to high fire danger.

"I think that's probably going to be a new normal for us going forward," said Matt McGrath, district ranger for the Flagstaff Ranger District.

It's likely this is just the start of what will be an unprecedented fire season.

"We're prepared for this year to be similar to the past several, which have been difficult," McGrath said.

A Tunnel Fire call center has been set up at 928-679-8525. For ongoing updates, visit coconino.az.gov/tunnelfire.

The Tunnel Fire was just one of several blazes burning throughout northern Arizona Tuesday. Nearly all of Arizona was under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday with high temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts throughout the state.

Also Tuesday, officials urged residents of the Government Prairie area to prepare for a possible evacuation due to a wildfire near Parks. That blaze was contained at five acres early in the evening.

The 750-acre Crooks Fire also triggered evacuations of several small communities south of Prescott in recent days.

In southern Arizona, a principal highway route between Bisbee and Sierra Vista reopened Tuesday after being closed for about eight hours overnight due to a brush fire in the hills overlooking Bisbee.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported Tuesday that nearly 2,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to more than a dozen large wildfires in the Southwestern, Southern and Rocky Mountain areas. Scientists say climate change has made the U.S. West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com. The AP's Felicia Fonseca contributed to this report.

