Tunnel Fire containment reaches 3%, with more wind in store for Flagstaff

Fire crews made headway on the Tunnel Fire on Friday, increasing containment of the 21,087-acre blaze to 3% as rain and snow fell across many parts of the fire throughout the day.

However, fire managers were hesitant to call certain areas contained until the wind events forecast over the coming days pass, according to a Friday update from the Coconino County National Forest. Strong winds were expected to continue, with shifting winds out of the north and east forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

A spot fire began in the area of 89 Mesa around 9 p.m. Thursday that officials said only proved how challenging the weather and wind components have been with this fire. Crews were still working to contain that spot fire, which reached an estimated 100-150 acres on Friday.

The Type 1 Incident Management Team, which includes more personnel and more complex administration, took over early Friday. Current firefighting resources include 371 firefighters, nine 20-person hand crews, five dozers, 30 engines and one attack plane in addition to two Type 1 helicopters and a Type 3 helicopter.

Firefighters worked to get a line around the entire fire Friday with the increase in resources and the arrival of the new command team. They expected to work on constructing lines near Black Mountain just east of O'Leary Peak, while hand crews began constructing a line in the Strawberry Crater Wildnerness areas.

A Saturday community meeting is set for 2 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. Officials are expected to provide updates on current fire conditions, evacuation status and potential flooding risks. Attendees should park behind the school on the west side of the school.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Coconino County's Facebook page at facebook.com/CoconinoCounty.

Hundreds of households still remain under evacuation.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night that the current evacuation orders will remain in place at least through Sunday as county officials have determined it's still unsafe to allow residents back into the evacuated area. There is still active fire and firefighting throughout the Timberline neighborhood, officials said, as well as potentially dangerous utilities.

Deputies have determined that an estimated 109 properties were impacted by the fire, including 30 homes that were burned and 24 properties with outbuildings destroyed. All owners of the lost homes have been notified, officials said.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remain under evacuation, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

Highway 89 northbound is still closed at milepost 425 and milepost 435 southbound. Forest Road 544 is also closed. The Coconino National Forest implemented a closure order for the areas impacted by the Tunnel Fire. An interactive map showing the closed areas can be viewed at www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Anyone with questions about their property, evacuations or available resources should contact the Tunnel Fire Call Center at 928-679-8525.

