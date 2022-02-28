The plots are thawing! Applications open for space in Flagstaff community gardens

Spring will be here before you know it. Reserve your plot in a community garden today.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, members of the public are invited to submit applications for community garden plots. Plots are available in three locations; the Bonito Location at 527 W Elm Avenue, the Izabel Location at 2300 N Izabel Street and the Southside Location at 900 S O’Leary Street.

Community gardens are sources of fresh produce, places for physical exercise, sites of outdoor education and a space for the community to connect. Gardens play an important role in enhancing physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being which helps to create socially sustainable communities. Collaboration in these spaces builds a stronger sense of community ownership.

Unsure? How about some science to help make up your mind? Below is just a small sample of research done on the benefits of community gardening.

• Nutrition: In 2002 Public Health Journal published an article that concluded community gardens make fruits and vegetables more affordable and better tasting by “lowering the cost of produce, increasing access, and eventually increasing acceptance and improving taste perceptions of fruits and vegetables.”

• Stress: A 2011 study from the Journal of Health Psychology concluded that “gardening can promote relief from acute stress,” even more so than “relaxing” activities like reading.

• Youth Development: The Journal of Hunger & Environmental published a 2008 study that concluded community gardens “provided opportunities for constructive activities, contributions to the community, relationship and interpersonal skill development, informal social control, exploring cognitive and behavioral competence.”

• Civic engagement: In 2009 Health and Place published research demonstrated how community gardens “give rise to a range of social processes, including social connections, reciprocity, mutual trust, collective decision-making, civic engagement and community building, all important processes associated with improving individual health and strengthening neighborhoods”.

Since 2020, Flagstaff has experienced increased demand for access to community garden space. Plots are assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, with priority being given to returning gardeners who submit an application by April 1.

Plot rentals cost $65 for the growing season (May – October). Full and half scholarships are available for interested individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Learn more about the community gardens and apply for a garden plot at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4630/Community-Gardens. For any related questions, please email gardens@flagstaffaz.gov or call (928) 213 2146.

