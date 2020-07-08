The Pantry: Meeting pandemic hunger with dignity in Flagstaff

“We are all family”

At The Pantry, it’s all about “community.” Leaders and members say, “We have the power to make our community better.” The guiding principle is the Golden Rule, “So in everything do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12). Some people have made poor decisions and come feeling frightened and overwhelmed with life. At The Pantry, they are treated with respect and dignity. They are encouraged to get involved by receiving the food they need, volunteering, donating if able, and encouraging others to use the Pantry.

The Pantry also makes it clear that it’s their mission to “share the wealth.” They are not territorial. If they receive an abundance, they share with other feeding organizations in town.

Berry said, “We’re all in this together.”

Furthermore, education and consumer economics plays an important role in helping members. “Fresh is better” guides members to the produce section and sharing research that milk and eggs can be used well and safely after the expiration date. From families just needing a boost to make it through the month to homeless people needing food that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, The Pantry has been a welcome lifeline.

In 2009, Steve Corbett and Brian Fikkert wrote "When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself." Most folks don’t want to try to help people and end up hurting them. This book is filled with practical guidelines for helping without hurting. A thorough reading of the research reveals that The Pantry is doing it right -- helping people, treating people with dignity, acceptance of the members to share in the work of The Pantry and exhibiting personal responsibility.

Bob Norton is a retired pastor and freelance writer who lives in Flagstaff. robertcnorton@yahoo.com.

