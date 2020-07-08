The Pantry: Meeting pandemic hunger with dignity in Flagstaff

A diminutive Native American grandmother walked into to The Pantry with her six grandchildren and found help in their time of shortage. Not only was she able to find the food she needed, but she also received some helpful advice as to how to stretch it using fresh fruits and vegetables.
She was treated with the dignity she deserves.
This Flagstaff gem, whose official name is “Golden Rule Charities / THE PANTRY” (501.c.3), began in September 2018. Bill and Barbara Packard, a longtime Flagstaff couple dedicated to community service, for years ran The People’s Pantry supported by Full Circle Thrift, both of which closed in May of 2018. Director Sandy Berry opened The Pantry distributing over 350,000 pounds of food in its first year. In 2019, more than 2,500 adults, almost 1,000 children, 345 seniors and 274 homeless individuals were fed by shopping at The Pantry.
In many food-distribution projects, recipients are given a “one size fits all” box of foodstuffs where often half of the goods cannot be used. At The Pantry, “members” visit the small grocery store environment only taking what they can use. All goods are weighed. Each week members can take 25 pounds of groceries and 25 pounds of produce. There is no cost to become a member and no cost for the food items. Members choose what they want and need. This restores the power of choice and personal confidence.
In these months of COVID-19 pandemic and joblessness, the work of The Pantry has doubled. There are now more than 3,000 family memberships.
Totally run by volunteers and donations, the only operating costs are rent, utilities and food. The current landlord was so impressed by the operation she gave them affordable rent and assistance as needed. Donations provide the purchase of critical foodstuffs at discounted rates. Volunteers do Sunday “food rescue” operations that enable them to bring in as much as 1,100 pounds of quality food that would have been discarded if not “rescued.” Each month The Pantry averages around $2,500 spent to purchase needed food that doesn’t get donated, so every pound of food, every dollar donated is much needed and appreciated.
Many people come feeling helpless and hopeless. Some feel “not worthy.” But people are treated with kindness and respect at The Pantry.
Compassionate leadership
Sandy Berry serves as the volunteer director of The Pantry. When asked how her passion for serving food to the hungry came about, she responded that at age 9 she organized feeding peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to after school latch-key kids in Englewood, Calif. Her grandparents and uncle were farmers, and she learned that when neighbors are sick, the right thing to do is to bring them a pot of stew. Over the years as a successful business person, she always gravitated toward feeding the hungry.
She moved to Flagstaff in 2001 and immediately asked how she could help with hungry people here. She became a volunteer at Saint Vincent de Paul for 8 years. Her passion continues as she recruits and empowers volunteers to help in feeding the hungry. Vibrant and energetic, Berry is a dynamic leader who keeps the focus clear and the momentum strong. At her next birthday in July, she turns 82. Under her leadership and with caring members, the Pantry thrives and grows.
Followership is key
Volunteers do the essential work of The Pantry. Paul, now retired, has worked for the Pantry for two years.
“Everybody needs it,” he said.
From a history of owning and operating his own restaurant, Paul is glad to follow Berry’s lead. Vicky serves on the Board of Directors and brings her personal managerial expertise in keeping the organization transparent and responsive to the needs of the members. Members who benefit from the free food are also invited to participate as a volunteer to keep the organization going strong. Many choose to help and make a significant difference. Some volunteers are homeless or have been homeless in the past. Many are seniors wanting to serve others.
One of The Pantry’s guiding principles is that “each person can make a difference in their community.” Volunteers are careful to follow the current COVID-19 safety procedures. Masks are now provided. Safe distancing is maintained with only 10 shoppers allowed in the store at a time. If members are sick and unable to shop for themselves, a designated volunteer can shop for them. Kindness is the order of the day. Members are greeted with, “God bless you. We’re so glad you’re here.”
“We are all family”
At The Pantry, it’s all about “community.” Leaders and members say, “We have the power to make our community better.” The guiding principle is the Golden Rule, “So in everything do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12). Some people have made poor decisions and come feeling frightened and overwhelmed with life. At The Pantry, they are treated with respect and dignity. They are encouraged to get involved by receiving the food they need, volunteering, donating if able, and encouraging others to use the Pantry.
The Pantry also makes it clear that it’s their mission to “share the wealth.” They are not territorial. If they receive an abundance, they share with other feeding organizations in town.
Berry said, “We’re all in this together.”
Furthermore, education and consumer economics plays an important role in helping members. “Fresh is better” guides members to the produce section and sharing research that milk and eggs can be used well and safely after the expiration date. From families just needing a boost to make it through the month to homeless people needing food that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, The Pantry has been a welcome lifeline.
In 2009, Steve Corbett and Brian Fikkert wrote "When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself." Most folks don’t want to try to help people and end up hurting them. This book is filled with practical guidelines for helping without hurting. A thorough reading of the research reveals that The Pantry is doing it right -- helping people, treating people with dignity, acceptance of the members to share in the work of The Pantry and exhibiting personal responsibility.
Bob Norton is a retired pastor and freelance writer who lives in Flagstaff. robertcnorton@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!