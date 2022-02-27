The future is bright: Celebrating five years of Bright Side Bookshop

Bright Side Bookshop will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on Monday, and the public is invited to enjoy a champagne toast and baked goods from Honeycomb Pastries at 5:30 p.m. in the storefront at 18 N. San Francisco St.

While five years may seem unbefitting such a celebration, for a local, independent, small-business bookstore in downtown Flagstaff, five years is an important milestone. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, half of all small businesses fail within the first five years.

But in that time Bright Side Bookshop has flourished, survived a pandemic, and solidified a sunny future as a cherished part of the Flagstaff community.

Besides, acknowledging even the smallest of victories is just part of the Bright Side business.

The opening chapter

Bright Side’s way was paved by another local bookstore — Barefoot Cowgirl Books — opened by Nancy Nelson in 2015. Nelson had the “tenacity and bravery” to bring an independent bookstore back into downtown Flagstaff, said Lisa Lamberson, owner of Bright Side. At the time, Lamberson was focused on her other business, Mountain Sports, just a few doors down.

“As a neighbor and downtown business just down the street, I was so excited to have a local bookstore back in town,” Lamberson said. But unfortunately, Barefoot Cowgirl failed to thrive, and in 2016, just a year after its opening, the bookstore was up for sale.

Lamberson saw the for-sale signs while at lunch with friend and co-worker Annette Avery, and they both lamented the closing. That’s when Lamberson, spurred by a desire to “save the local bookstore,” asked Avery, half-joking, if she wanted to try to buy it with her.

What followed was the right mix of gumption, stick-to-it-iveness, and “not knowing enough to know better,” Lamberson said. She and Avery, alongside Lamberson’s husband, Ben Shafer, pooled their resources and dove headfirst into the process of buying the bookstore, just waiting to see if a door would close along the way.

But no door ever closed, and two months later the team was handed the keys to the bookstore in February 2017. They chose the name Bright Side Bookshop to reflect the optimism embraced by the three owners.

“I was at a point in my life where I was ready for new challenge,” said Avery.

And that’s exactly what they got. The team soon found out how involved running a bookstore could be. There were the hurdles of basic business, such as setting up point-of-sale systems, hiring employees and managing inventory, but then came the hard question: What books should Bright Side sell?

More than 1,200 books are published every Tuesday. Combing through new releases to pick which titles a store should stock is daunting task. In the beginning, Avery and Lamberson leaned on resources from the American Booksellers Association, as well as recommendations from other bookstores.

“There was a lot of rip off and duplicate,” Lamberson said. “There were a lot of long days just trying to figure it out.”

And even then, once they had developed an idea of what to stock in the store, they still had a ways to go. Buying the right books is one thing. Selling them is another.

Community booksellers

To sell a book, hire a bookseller.

Cori Cusker joined the Bright Side team their first summer. A lifelong reader and self-described “social introvert” with a background in psychology, Cusker’s involvement with Bright Side came out of “brief mid-life crisis” during which she hoped to take on something new.

“I think I just saw it as an opportunity to contribute something to Flagstaff doing something that I love,” Cusker said.

Immediately, Cusker found joy in the process of “literary matchmaking”--that is quickly getting to know a customer, their likes and reading habits, and using that to determine what book will best suit their interests.

“It feels like an accomplishment,” Cusker said. “It’s very satisfying when you've directed someone towards the right book and they walk out the door excited about reading it.”

Part of that satisfaction resides in the knowledge that by connecting a book and reader, you’re expanding the human community, said Amy McClelland, Bright Side’s general manager. Whether with a regular customer or someone she never expects to see again, McClelland loves recommending books that she’s read before. For her, there’s a quiet gratification in knowing that, through a book, wildly different people can share a similar experience. When she connects with a book, McClelland often thinks, “Even if I can't even talk to them about it, I just need more people in the world to have these thoughts in their heads.”

Connecting books and readers is only one of the ways Bright Side hopes to support and expand their community. The team is interested in making the bookshop what Cusker calls “a third place.”

If “work” and “home” are the first two places in most people’s lives, then “third places” are centers of social gathering, places where people are neither disengaged and at rest nor burdened by the labor of their occupations. Third places are backdrops for the animation of community living.

To that end, Bright Side has approached their role as a third space from multiple directions. They open their doors for events all types, and have thus become a “hub of ideas,” said Maria Campbell, scientist and community activist/organizer with Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, the Azulita Project, The She Wolf Project and Arizona Women's Film Festival.

“Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival and Arizona Women's Film Festival have hosted panels, spoken word, film sessions and art shows with Bright Side since its inception,” Campbell said.

Bright Side also partnered with The Azulita Project to host a number of World Ocean Days, which engaged Flagstaff’s landlocked community with the dire need for marine conservation. When the women-centered She Wolf Project kicked off in 2017, Bright Side made itself available as a meeting space, providing a stability and buzz that helped the project find solidity in its earliest days.

“I think the bookshop was made for these times,” Campbell said. “It helps to grow communities and connect one another through the love of art and words.”

Flagstaff also enjoys a vibrant community of authors and writers, and many consider Bright Side to be an important contributor to their literary endeavors.

“As a local author I appreciate them offering my titles and frequently hear from readers that have found my books in Bright Side Books when they were visiting Flagstaff,” said local author and illustrator Linda Kranz. “How lucky we are to have Bright Side Bookshop in our town!”

Ash Davidson, author of the critically acclaimed “Damnation Spring,” sees Bright Side’s booksellers as an irreplaceable resource for the health of her reading habits.

“They always seem able to prescribe exactly the book for what ails you,” she said. “It takes Cori Cusker about 30 seconds to hook me on some new book. That’s a brain and a heart you just don't get when you rely on an algorithm to suggest your next read.”

In five short years, Bright Side has become a “home base” for Nicole Walker, author and professor at Northern Arizona University.

“It's the place I took my kids when they were smaller to sit on the floor and hear stories,” she said. “It's the place I call to see if I can host a reading. It's where the Northern Arizona Book Fest kicks off and where Friday's Art Walk keeps going. Any time anyone comes to Flagstaff, we take them downtown to the shops. We start at Bright Side and we also often end back there too.”

Walker added: “Bright Side is as invested in its local authors as it is in its locale. It is Flagstaff, and if a bookstore could be your friend, then Bright Side would be one of my best.”

The future is bright



Managing a new business is challenging enough, but tack on a two-year pandemic, and it becomes a wonder that Bright Side Bookshop has made it to this point. The things that have allowed them to thrive over the last five years are the same things that promise to carry their mission forward in perpetuity.

Early initiative and hard-headed perseverance may have got Avery, Lamberson and Shafer through opening day, but after that, Lamberson said most of their profit is owed to their customer-friendly, passionate booksellers.

“I have to attribute that success to our general manager,” she said. “Amy McClelland has cultivated and curated and supported and trained an incredible team.”

McClelland said she learned from the best — in this case, from Lamberson — about how good it feels to be recognized and rewarded for hard work, and she strives to maintain positive reinforcement as a key part of the company culture.

The end result is happy employees and happy customers.

McClelland, who said that her life sometimes feels like a cozy rom-com, noted that it’s not uncommon for the booksellers to be making friendly conversation on the sales floor.

“Then it starts off a whole conversation with customers, too,” she said. “It brings them in and makes it feel almost like family.”

A committed “family” of Bright Side customers, along with a locked-down demand for indoor entertainment, helped carry Bright Side through the pandemic with online orders, curbside pick-ups and more. Since then, the bookselling team has grown under McClelland’ leadership, and Lamberson hopes that as the shop continues to grow, they will be able to offer more benefits and better pay to remain competitive in the work environment.

In the immediate future, Bright Side hopes to hire an events and marketing manager. They had planned to hire for this position years ago, but when pandemic hit, resultant lulls in their in-person events nullified the need. Now, Bright Side is hoping to re-build its presence as a third place for the community and return to a schedule of story times, author events and film screenings.

They also hope to explore how the shop might tap into online bookselling, said Lamberson.

The brick-and-mortar storefront however, will always remain central. To Avery, in our an age of ample screen-time, books represent a comforting physicality — an opportunity to touch and smell something real when so many are “tapped out” on phones, computers and virtual spaces.

“I think that the people that are in the bookstore buying books feel the same thing,” Avery said. “It's an experience and it's tangible.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.