The Big Shift: Flagstaff City Council discusses transportation solutions, reconsiders Lone Tree overpass

On Tuesday, a panel of city staff and outside experts engaged Flagstaff City Council in an informative discussion on “The Big Shift,” a term used to describe a transformative approach to transportation management.

The Big Shift represents a move toward strategies of transportation management that empower multi-modal use (modes other than automobiles) and utilizes the latest modeling to evaluate infrastructural design.

Since at least 2014, the Flagstaff Regional Plan has incorporated language that encourages accommodations for multi-modal travel, reduction of fossil fuels, and increased public transit.

“We’ve been talking about transformative transportation systems with the community for years,” said Sustainability Director Nicole Antonopoulos. “We just haven’t shifted these concepts and policies into formal practice.”

Parts of the presentation focused on innovative modeling and new research on traffic management, but a significant portion also addressed the softer sides of changing infrastructure. The Big Shift will occur in city philosophy as much as it does in city policies, Antonopoulos said.

“First, we must transition from responding to traffic to managing traffic," she said. "Second, and this is going to be difficult for some, but there is empirical evidence: we will always have traffic.”

This acceptance of some level of congestion allows the conversation to steer away from how to eliminate congestion to how to best manage congestion. According to presenter Seth Contreras, approaches designed to eliminate congestion — widening lanes, increasing vehicle capacity — generally increase traffic in the long run due to process known as “induced demand.”

“You increase the supply [of traffic capacity] and the demand increases over time,” Contreras said. “What we’ve seen is that about 90% of all new road capacity improvement projects fill up within five years.”

Increasing traffic capacity can be the start of a vicious cycle, one that is best broken not by managing the supply of roadway, but by managing the demand, Contreras said. This may involve cycles of a different kind.

Accessible multi-modal and active transportation — bicycles, buses and foot traffic emphasized in the Big Shift — is a way to provide options that decrease demand for traffic capacity. Flagstaff Multi-Modal Planner Martin Ince went so far as to characterize such modes as “essential and fundamental components of a robust transportation system.”

Part of Tuesday’s presentation also focused on the idea that making The Big Shift could benefit the equitability in Flagstaff.

“Travel demand management helps improve mobility for more of the community,” Ince said. “That includes residents that are differently abled or have mobility challenges. It includes people who do not drive, and it includes those for whom car ownership is a financial challenge.”

It may also help to alleviate financial pressures from other sources, Ince said. “We all know that the cost of housing in Flagstaff can be a burden, but if we can help reduce the cost of transportation, it actually helps make housing more affordable to more people.”

And finally, it could improve quality of life and the economy in Flagstaff. Climate Manager Jenny Niemann stressed that streets are the city’s biggest public asset and opportunity to improve citizen life. She invited Council to imagine their favorite places where they meet friends or support businesses, assuming that most would imagine a pedestrian friendly area.

“Instead of worrying about congestions, let’s think about those places, let’s think about the people that use these streets,” Niemann said.

If streets and transportation are attractive and accessible to people, they will also be attractive to a developing economy, Contreras said. “More and more companies are considering accessibility as an important deciding factor when selecting a city to locate their offices.”

Discussion on The Big Shift was met with more public comment than usual. Mountain Line CEO Heather Dalmolin voiced the support of the presented innovations. “[Mountain Line] has been a part of big shifts in our community over the years.”

Michelle James, executive director of the Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, addressed the elephant in the room: “I think this is the kind of info that we really need to see as a community, and I think it will all be useful in thinking about the Lone Tree Overpass Project.”

Already in its final design stage, the Lone Tree Overpass Project has faced scrutiny as an “increased supply” approach to traffic management. During Tuesday’s discussion, the project’s shortcomings and failure to adhere to the latest modeling became a topic of discussion.

“In light of this presentation, I think it draws more focus on the fact that things like the Lone Tree Overpass may need to be slowed down, because these principles and concepts are not being represented in the execution of the Lone Tree Overpass project,” said Anthony Quintile of Flagstaff Biking Organization. “It would behoove the council to slow that process down.”

Councilmember Austin Aslan echoed the call to slow down the Lone Tree Overpass. “I think the reason the public is so concerned and so willing to step forward and chime in during public comment week after week is that these big projects, once we implement them, they are impossible to change,” he said. “These infrastructure projects are going to have an impact on our community for the next hundred years.”

After the discussion, Mayor Paul Deasy asked for council consent to move forward with the next steps in The Big Shift -- in this case, an internal needs and gaps assessment as recommended by Antonopoulos.

“This was an extremely informative discussion,” Deasy said. “I’m looking forward to implementing these philosophies.”

