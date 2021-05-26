Taking a deep breath: Seniors return to city facilities for yoga classes and more

The City of Flagstaff last week took a big step toward returning to normalcy, reopening the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, which had been closed due to pandemic restrictions for more than a year.
The increase in the number of vaccinated residents was a factor in reopening city facilities, as was continued mask-wearing by many members of the public.
For many, especially older folks in Flagstaff, the services offered by the community center are an integral part of daily life. Locals come to the center to use the weight room, engage in art classes, utilize the meal program and more. Those activities had all but vanished as a result of the closure.
The community center officially reopened on Monday, May 17, and has been slowly implementing many of the services offered before the pandemic, recreation program coordinator Louis Lucero said. But the community center is not quite abuzz with activity like it once was, at least not yet. That will come with more time and communication, Lucero said.
Even with less patronage, the center has been functioning full of excitement and energy, especially among the regulars reuniting with their peers. On more than one occasion, the folks at the center referred to returning as an opportunity to regain a “sense of camaraderie.”
The joy was especially visible among the elderly visitors, many of whom were isolated from their peers this last year.
“They're just happy to see each other. Some have been doing a lot, protecting themselves and staying isolated. They haven't seen each other,” Lucero said. “And when they come in the weight room or they come and do a class, and they just have so much to catch up on and how their families are doing. It's a very tight-knit family atmosphere.”
Seniors were doing exactly that during Tuesday's chair yoga class, instructed twice a week by local company Stretch and Laugh.
Lisa Winborne is a regular attendee at the community center and has attended weekly chair yoga class for about three years. For her, the class is an excellent workout and helps with her overall health. While the community center was closed, she struggled to find the discipline or motivation to continue regular yoga activities at home.
Winborne was thrilled that the class returned on Tuesday and said she had been waiting for a phone call from the instructor inviting her back.
“I missed the camaraderie and routine. I thought I could do it at home; I couldn't. I appreciate discipline,” Winborne said.
Her yoga instructor, Shari Peralta, said teaching the class Tuesday represented a long-awaited return to normal activities. Peralta first began practicing yoga years ago in order to increase her mobility, which had been impacted by multiple sclerosis. She is passionate about passing along those skills to others.
“I like to share [yoga] with everybody else who could use mobility assistance and that's my greatest thrill. Being able to help people get in and out of chairs, into cars, walk easier, whatever their mobility issue is. It's really nice to help students,” Peralta said.
Peralta said she is trying to get the word out that the classes have returned -- posting ads in the newspaper, making posts on nextdoor.com and calling regular students. Her experience is one many coordinators at the community center have shared.
Lucero said it has been challenging to get the word out, particularly to the age demographics that do not frequently use the internet as a source of information. Spreading information about the community center via local radio stations, the newspaper and through word of mouth have been crucial.
Some regulars might also have lingering safety concerns after months away, needing more time to see how the facility is being operated, the cleaning policies that are in place and how mask restrictions are being enforced.
But in just more than a week, Lucero has already seen visitors’ comfort levels increase.
“We're just scratching the surface right now with our patronage. And it's just kind of the diehards that we knew were going to come back. But everybody will slowly be back,” Lucero said.
Currently, the Joe C. Montoya center is operating Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weight room, some classes and activities with limited capacity are now available. There will be no in-person congregate meal program; however, the drive-thru meals are still available.
Although, an even greater selection of services could be just around the corner. Lucero said the community center is looking to bring back many of the activities yet to be re-implemented, such as the regular lunch program.
The community center can be reached for more information at (928) 213-2765.
