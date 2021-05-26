Taking a deep breath: Seniors return to city facilities for yoga classes and more as reopenings abound

City of Flagstaff moves to Phase 3 of reopening facilities Monday The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the mo…

“I like to share [yoga] with everybody else who could use mobility assistance and that's my greatest thrill. Being able to help people get in and out of chairs, into cars, walk easier, whatever their mobility issue is. It's really nice to help students,” Peralta said.

Peralta said she is trying to get the word out that the classes have returned -- posting ads in the newspaper, making posts on nextdoor.com and calling regular students. Her experience is one many coordinators at the community center have shared.

Lucero said it has been challenging to get the word out, particularly to the age demographics that do not frequently use the internet as a source of information. Spreading information about the community center via local radio stations, the newspaper and through word of mouth have been crucial.

Some regulars might also have lingering safety concerns after months away, needing more time to see how the facility is being operated, the cleaning policies that are in place and how mask restrictions are being enforced.

But in just more than a week, Lucero has already seen visitors’ comfort levels increase.