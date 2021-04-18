Summertime celebrations in northern Arizona plan around lingering pandemic

“Hullabaloo is an expensive event to produce with a small profit margin, so the idea of reformatting it at a smaller size just isn't feasible,” Ziegler said. “It has been a struggle to have the business I built over 20-plus years to be shuttered and to have my income eliminated. I have spent the last year learning as much as I can about COVID and event safety so I will be ready once conditions improve enough to get back to work.”

Flagstaff City Council agreed Tuesday to increase maximum occupancy of events on public property from 50 individuals to a capacity based on the amount of open space.

“The decision this week to move from a limit of 50 people to the use of a capacity calculator is a great step in the right direction, but we would like to see clearer guidance about where things will stand in August when we intend to produce the event,” Ziegler said.

Despite the uncertainty, other events in the city have already embarked on the planning process.

The annual Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Parade is planning to take on the same format of previous years, with a twist, commerce senior advisor Joe Galli said. The traditional format will consist of staging areas and the parade route in the typical spots of the downtown area.