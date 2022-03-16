Summer ramada reservations open for Coconino County parks

Coconino County has opened ramada reservations for the upcoming summer season.

There are 10 ramadas available for rent between three county parks – Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park and Peaks View County Park. Ramadas can be rented for a full or half-day seven days a week from May 1 through Oct. 31 during the 2022 summer season.

All ramadas come with at least one charcoal grill and a picnic table, while some have volleyball courts, horseshoe pits and electricity. Prices range from $46 to $114.

Visit coconino.az.gov/parks/ramadas for more information or to reserve a ramada online. A staff member will follow up to confirm the reservation within two business days, according to a release from the county.

In-person reservations can be made at the Parks and Parks and Recreation Administration office at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

