State-run vaccination clinic begins operations at Northern Arizona University

An indoor mass-vaccination site opened on the Northern Arizona University campus Monday, set to operate seven days a week out of the University Union Fieldhouse.

The new state-run site expands COVID-19 vaccine access in northern Arizona and provides Pfizer vaccine appointments for residents aged 16 and older.

Local high schooler Jackson Lander, 16, was among the first residents to receive a vaccine dose at the clinic Monday.

“I feel really privileged,” Lander said after receiving his first vaccine dose. “I’m really hoping that as one of these first people under 18 to be vaccinated, it will start to set a precedent.”

First-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine are available this week through the Arizona Department of Health Services website at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 1-844-542-8201. The clinic will also offer on-site registration for those without an appointment, operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m daily.

If registering a minor for the vaccine, an adult must register before a minor account can be added and an appointment scheduled. All minors must be accompanied by an adult when receiving the vaccine and a consent form must be signed, according to Coconino County Health and Human Services.