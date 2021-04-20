State-run vaccination clinic begins operations at Northern Arizona University

An indoor mass-vaccination site opened on the Northern Arizona University campus Monday, set to operate seven days a week out of the University Union Fieldhouse.
The new state-run site expands COVID-19 vaccine access in northern Arizona and provides Pfizer vaccine appointments for residents aged 16 and older.
Local high schooler Jackson Lander, 16, was among the first residents to receive a vaccine dose at the clinic Monday.
“I feel really privileged,” Lander said after receiving his first vaccine dose. “I’m really hoping that as one of these first people under 18 to be vaccinated, it will start to set a precedent.”
First-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine are available this week through the Arizona Department of Health Services website at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 1-844-542-8201. The clinic will also offer on-site registration for those without an appointment, operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m daily.
If registering a minor for the vaccine, an adult must register before a minor account can be added and an appointment scheduled. All minors must be accompanied by an adult when receiving the vaccine and a consent form must be signed, according to Coconino County Health and Human Services.
According to CCHHS, the site will begin by offering 1,000 doses a day the first week, but it is capable of expanding to more than 4,000 per day. Free parking for vaccine appointments is available in the campus P16 lot just west of the building.
Lander, who is the last in his immediate family to be vaccinated, said he had been eager for vaccination appointments to expand to the 16-and-older age group. Rather than feeling nervous for the appointment, Lander said he felt excited throughout the day.
The state vaccine effort is a partnership between NAU, Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services, Coconino County, Northern Arizona Healthcare and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, according to a release from Coconino County.
Premier Medical Group (PMG) will be the site’s primary operator and Northern Arizona Healthcare will provide additional support for clinical staffing, according to the county release.
Cindy Nelly, PMG Executive Vice President and COVID-19 Response Director, said the partnership between local and state organizations was critical to successfully implementing the clinic.
“NAU is a site that people know and trust and is a community stakeholder. I think people understand that NAU is here and a proven entity. That allows people to come to a place they trust and know they can access,” Dr. Nelly said.
Nelly added that the clinic had already seen plenty of residents under the age of 18 sign up for first-dose appointments.
NAU spokesperson Heidi Toth said the clinic is a great resource for both the local community and the university, which is planning a return to in-person learning for the fall semester.
On Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m., Nelly said the clinic had administered just over 150 total vaccine doses and had plenty of appointments still available throughout the week. That number is expected to grow in the coming days as the site becomes fully operational.
Vaccines are both stored and administered on campus at the University Union Fieldhouse, Nelly said. That location, which has also been used as a testing site, is expected to continue to provide testing to the Flagstaff community separate from the state-run clinic without interference.
With pre-registration, residents can expect the entire vaccination process to take less than 25 minutes, and not much longer than that for those that did not register prior, Nelly said.
NAU senior Taylor White, who was vaccinated at the clinic Monday, said the entire process was “super easy” after signing up for an appointment online. Having access to the vaccine on-campus made the experience more convenient, she said.