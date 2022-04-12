Shuttered Barnes & Noble finds temporary home in Flagstaff Mall

Barnes & Noble has found a temporary home in the Flagstaff Mall.

The chain bookstore was left without a storefront after it was ousted from the original Route 66 and Milton Road location in March. A Goodwill is set to move into the location later this year.

Barnes & Noble said they didn't have a new location at the time, but that they were "doing everything we can to find a new store in this area."

And it seems Barnes & Noble found that new location – at least for the time being. A store spokesperson confirmed they are moving to the Flagstaff Mall, with an anticipated opening date of May 9.

The store was relatively mum on the specifics, but confirmed the news on social media recently.

"We don’t have all of the details yet, but we’re just happy to know that we’ll have another home in the very near future," the bookstore confirmed in a March Facebook post.

"Thank you guys again for sticking with us through all these ups and downs. We’re elated to serve our community again. We’ll see you all very soon!" the post continued.

A store spokesperson described the mall storefront as a temporary, "pop-up location." It's not clear exactly how it will differ from a permanent store or where exactly it will be based within the mall, which is located on the east side of Flagstaff.

"Our wonderful Flagstaff booksellers are very excited to welcome customers to the new space," a Barnes & Noble spokesperson added.

Additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

The bookstore will likely stay in the mall location until they find a permanent home. They are still asking for the public's help in finding potential locations. Any ideas can be sent to PRelations@bn.com marked with “Arizona."

The news of the store's closure was met with mixed reactions from the community, with some mourning the loss of another bookstore and others recalling the outcry the national chain faced when it was first announced it was moving into the community in the late 1990s.

Two other bookstores remain following the closure of Barnes & Noble – the locally-owned, independent Bright Side Bookshop downtown, as well as the Arizona-based Bookmans Flagstaff Entertainment off Milton and Riordan roads.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

